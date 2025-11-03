Charities Inspire Northern Ireland To Give Back Ahead Of Belfast Careers And Volunteer Fair

Richard Cherry and Chris Bunce, co-founders of Charity Jobs NI with representatives of the National Autistic Society, Autism Initiatives and Positive Futures, ahead of the 2025 Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair taking place on 5 November at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre.

With only days to go before The Winter Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair takes place at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre in Belfast on Wednesday 5th November, organisations across Northern Ireland are celebrating the power of community and volunteering by encouraging people to get involved, give back and make a difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those leading the way are The Conservation Volunteers, Volunteer Now and Cats Protection, who will represent the charities and community groups helping to build a stronger, more connected Northern Ireland.

The Conservation Volunteers (TCV), a returning exhibitor, creates opportunities for people to care for their local environment while improving their own health and wellbeing. The charity runs conservation projects that bring communities together to enhance green spaces, wildlife habitats and public parks across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciara Diamond, Volunteer Recruitment and Engagement Officer at The Conservation Volunteers, said the event is an important opportunity to connect with the local community.

“The fair is a great opportunity for us to engage with the community around us here in Northern Ireland, to spread the word about what we do and how people can get involved. It’s always a fun and engaging afternoon out, and a chance to learn about the opportunities that exist right on your doorstep.”

Cats Protection, a new exhibitor, supports cats and kittens across Northern Ireland through rehoming, education and volunteer engagement. Run by a dedicated team of cat lovers, the charity works to improve the lives of cats, offer advice and raise awareness of responsible ownership.

Jonny Wilson, Community Fundraising Volunteer Team Leader at Cats Protection, said the fair is an opportunity to meet people who share their passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d love to meet you and chat about how you could volunteer with us in fundraising and cat welfare. It’s a great chance to find out more about what we do and how you can help make a difference for cats across Northern Ireland.”

Volunteer Now, a new exhibitor, will also take part in the fair, highlighting the breadth of volunteering opportunities available across the country. The organisation plays a vital role in connecting people with volunteer placements, training opportunities and community projects, helping individuals find ways to use their time and skills to support others.

They will be joined by RSPB Northern Ireland and the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, both long-standing champions of community action and volunteering. Together, these organisations represent the many ways people across Northern Ireland are stepping up to create change, from environmental protection and animal welfare to faith-based outreach and neighbourhood support.

More than 25 exhibitors are confirmed for the event, covering causes across health, disability, youth work, community development, education and wellbeing. The fair offers jobseekers and volunteers a chance to meet directly with charities offering both paid and voluntary roles that have a lasting impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Bunce, Co-founder of Charity Jobs NI, said this final fair of the year captures the heart of what the sector stands for.

“Community and volunteering are at the centre of what makes Northern Ireland special. Every charity taking part in this event shows the incredible commitment people here have to helping others. With more than 25 organisations involved, the fair is about celebrating that spirit and giving everyone the chance to find their place in making a difference.”