Co-Ownership sets NI benchmark in customer service

Northern Ireland’s shared ownership provider, Co-Ownership, continues to lead the way in customer service excellence, having been awarded the ServiceMark with Distinction by the Institute of Customer Service. The organisation is now the only in Northern Ireland to hold this distinction, ranking it among the highest-performing organisations in the UK such as Wickes, Covea Insurance, and Laithwaites Wine.

The accolade follows an in-depth independent assessment by The Institute, including two customer and employee surveys and a series of interviews with Co-Ownership staff. The evaluation highlighted a strong, embedded customer-first culture throughout the organisation.

Jo Causon, CEO of The Institute of Customer Service, said of the achievement, “I want to extend my congratulations to Co-Ownership for achieving ServiceMark with Distinction. This accolade demonstrates a commitment to a long-term, customer focused approach and a desire to continuously improve service levels. We look forward to supporting the team at Co-Ownership as they lead by example in Northern Ireland and working closely with them as they continue their service journey.”

ServiceMark assesses organisations against several key criteria including commitment, credibility, capability, consistency, complaints handling, customer ethos, emotional connection, and ethics. Co-Ownership achieved top-tier scores across all dimensions, underscoring the strength and consistency of its customer experience.

Glynis Hobson, Director of Customer Services at Co-Ownership, said, “We are thrilled to have received ServiceMark with Distinction, an honour held by only a few organisations in the UK. This award reflects the dedication and care our team puts into every customer interaction. At Co-Ownership, we believe that by supporting our people, we empower them to better support our customers. We understand that home ownership is one of the most significant steps a person can take. Our role is to walk that journey with our customers, helping them navigate what can often feel like a daunting process. We’re proud to have helped over 34,000 people across Northern Ireland take that step, and our commitment remains as strong as ever.”

Glynis continues, “Our mission has always been to help people who couldn’t otherwise buy a home, and we’ll continue to adapt and innovate to meet changing needs. We’re also passionate about sharing what we’ve learned with others. A strong customer service culture doesn’t just benefit customers, it builds better organisations.”

Co-Ownership plays a vital role in helping people take their first steps into home ownership in Northern Ireland. In March 2025, the Department for Communities announced a £153 million investment in shared ownership, which demonstrates the importance of shared ownership in NI and will enable 4,000 into homeownership over the next four years.