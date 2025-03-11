Cut loose with Footloose
Directed by Pauline Hughes, this vibrant production brings the classic story of rebellion, love, and freedom to life. A self-confessed 80s girl, Pauline is thrilled to be working with such an exceptional company:
“Having taught Drama for over twenty years, most recently as Head of Drama at St Malachy’s College, and working behind the scenes with St Agnes’ Choral Society, I figured it was time to step into the spotlight myself! It has been a joy bringing Bomont, Texas, to life alongside this phenomenal cast and the creative brilliance of Ciara Bowman and Michael McEvoy. Now, shake off those Sunday shoes and cut loose!”
Bringing the music to life is Musical Director Ciara Bowman, whose expertise as a Musical Director ensures the show’s soundtrack is nothing short of spectacular:
“By day, I teach Mathematics at St. Malachy’s College, but my passion lies in music. It has been a pleasure working with Fortwilliam Musical society for the last three years. It’s fabulous to work with such talented musicians and performers to bring this show to the stage!”
Michael McEvoy, a Belfast-based dance artist and Artistic Director of Northern Attitudes Dance Company, makes his Fortwilliam Musical Society debut as Choreographer:
“Footloose is an all-singing, all-dancing explosion of energy, and I’ve been so inspired by this hardworking cast and production team. I hope the choreography ignites a passion in future performers and encourages more people to embrace the arts!”
The production is helmed by Producer and Chair of Fortwilliam Musical Society, Hilary McKee, and stars the incredible James Marsden as Ren McCormick and Zoe Barr as Ariel Shaw.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the electrifying energy of Footloose: The Musical! Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate the spirit of the 80s from April 10-12 at Theatre at the Mill.
For booking information, visit https://tickets.theatreatthemill.com/antrimandnewtownabbeybc/website/EventDetails.aspxEventId=107601&resize=true&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2J7c25oz2rFQsAbhYLl5zmcqEONmKxSona97pAhYDG_TE5WelAPozLHOg_aem_yP1NV6QKhVijHoQFD7mV7w or contact the box office.