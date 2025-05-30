Dairy Council NI and Ulster University Raise a Glass for World Milk Day 2025
June 1st marks the 25th anniversary of World Milk Day, with this year celebrating the power of dairy as a nutrient-rich food and an important part of healthy, sustainable diets across the globe.
Along with calcium and protein, milk is rich in iodine and vitamins B2 and B12, while also providing potassium and phosphorus.
Ian Stevenson, Chief Executive at the Dairy Council NI, commented: “Milk is a naturally nutrient-rich choice that supports active lifestyles and healthy diets. Today, we raise a glass in appreciation of our local dairy farmers and processors and their vital role in producing wholesome, nutritious food for communities here in Northern Ireland and across the world.”