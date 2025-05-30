Dairy Council NI and Ulster University Raise a Glass for World Milk Day 2025

Sky High! Ulster University’s Sports Services team recover and rehydrate with a refreshing glass of the ‘white stuff’ on the rooftop running track at Ulster University’s Belfast Sports Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June 1st marks the 25th anniversary of World Milk Day, with this year celebrating the power of dairy as a nutrient-rich food and an important part of healthy, sustainable diets across the globe.

Along with calcium and protein, milk is rich in iodine and vitamins B2 and B12, while also providing potassium and phosphorus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad