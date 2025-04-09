Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland man Mervyn Thompson, who helps run a weekly 5K event and has raised thousands for charity, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his outstanding contributions to the local community in the New Year Honours List.

Event director of the Portrush parkrun, Mervyn has dedicated 13 years to growing and promoting the community-driven event on East Strand Beach that encourages runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to come together and participate in physical activity every Saturday morning.

In addition to his tireless commitment, Mervyn played a pivotal role in establishing the first custodial setting parkrun on the island of Ireland at HMP Magilligan, expanding the reach of the movement to more communities.

His passion for running and his exceptional reputation in the running community and fundraising also led him to organize the annual 5 Mile Road Race in 2016. This event, which attracts 200-300 participants every year, has raised over £23,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Mervyn's involvement in the Springwell Running Club, alongside his wife Emer, further highlights his commitment to the running community. Through training sessions, races, fundraising initiatives, and committee roles, he has helped the club thrive and become a significant presence in the area. His leadership has been key to the success of Portrush parkrun, an event made possible by Mervyn’s tireless work and the support of volunteers and participants.

The British Empire Medal is a well-deserved recognition of Mervyn’s passion for promoting health, wellbeing, and community spirit. The impact of his work extends beyond Portrush, as his example of volunteerism and community engagement inspires others to get involved and make a difference.

Mervyn recently travelled to Hillsborough Castle to receive his BEM, swapping his usual Parkrun headband and trainers for a pair of fancy shoes, a fitting touch of class for the occasion.

A post on Portrush parkrun’s social media page yesterday celebrated Mervyn’s achievement: “Many congratulations to Mr. Mervyn Thompson BEM!! Doesn’t he scrub up well?? Very glad to see Mervyn removed his headband and replaced trainers for fancy shoes when he travelled to Hillsborough Castle today to receive his British Empire Medal which he was awarded in the New Year’s Honours list. This was in recognition of him being rather marvellous and his outstanding contribution to Portrush parkrun!!

“And of course behind every great man is a great woman…. Emer, along with Daniel and Rory, accompanied Mervyn. They are all looking resplendent and extremely proud, as we all continue to be of our event director, results ambassador and friend.