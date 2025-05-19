Funeral firm's social nights foster community friendships

A social group set up by a local Funeral Directors has been hailed as life-changing by attendees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each month, James Brown & Sons Funeral Directors in Beverley Road, Newtownabbey, host their Community Nights where a small group of people, many of whom are single or have recently experienced loss, meet for an evening of light-hearted fun and the opportunity to connect. Activities include everything from quizzes to crafts.

Funeral arranger Claire McIlroy launched the group in September 2023, which initially ran only through the winter months, but due to its success, is now set to continue all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People who attend have told us it has been life-changing to create these bonds with the other guests, who are also from within the local community,” Claire said.

The Community Nights group with funeral arranger Claire McIlory

“I’ve grown very fond of the people who regularly visit and it has been fantastic to see relationships being formed and people getting together outside of the group and introducing their new friends to other community groups, events and sources of support.

“We know loneliness and isolation have increased and it remains a hangover from the Covid-19 lockdowns when people weren’t allowed to go out.

“Some people do find it a little bit unusual to meet up in this venue, but I like to make the premise welcoming with décor and lights however, we are always respectful to the fact that it is a funeral home, with no activity onsite when business needs do not allow for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a Share and Care Library where people can borrow books on relevant topics such a ways to cope with bereavement or titles which can support with things like writing eulogies.

Sam McCrum, who regularly attends the group, said: “I really appreciate the company and friendship this group gives us.

“Claire is such a lovely host and really goes out of her way to welcome and help people.”

Caroline Rogan added: “These community nights give me company, friendship and are lots of fun. I look forward to coming along each month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Brown and Sons Funeral Directors celebrated its 120th anniversary last year and is a key part of the Funeral Partners network of businesses.