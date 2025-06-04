I organised a young person to live with my mum – and here's why it worked so well

My mum was in her mid 80s when this all started. She’d lost my dad in October 2023, and although she was always a strong, capable woman, the loss really hit her.

She’d spent her life raising a family, running the house, driving, singing in the choir, writing poetry - she’s very artistic and had always been full of life. But after Dad died, she was clearly struggling. Nights in particular became very difficult for her. She felt vulnerable being on her own.

My siblings and I wanted to support her independence for as long as possible. None of us wanted to push her toward residential care, she didn’t need that. She just needed someone around the house. Not to look after her, but to help ease the loneliness and give her back some confidence and comfort.

A friend of my sister’s told us about Elder Home Share, and I did what most of us do... I googled it. Up popped Elder Home Share and I reached out. Saoirse got back to me very quickly, and from the beginning, she was just fantastic. She really took time to understand our situation. Within a week, she introduced us to Nadine - the most colourful, kind, and engaging young woman, and I just had a good feeling straight away.

Sharon's mum enjoyed the companionship with EHS

One of the things that really drew me to Nadine was her little dog! Mum had always loved animals but couldn’t manage one anymore, so the idea of having a dog in the house, without the responsibility, felt like the perfect fit.

Before Nadine ever met Mum, I met her myself for a coffee. Elder Home Share supported us every step of the way, giving us templates for reference checks, walking us through everything. Saoirse checked in constantly by phone and email to make sure I was okay and comfortable with each stage.

Once we agreed Nadine was a good match, we completed the paperwork. It was very professional, clear, and easy to understand - no hidden terms, no complications. When we introduced the idea to Mum, we explained that Nadine would be there as a companion, not a carer, and that seemed to ease her into it.

It was a big adjustment at first, of course. My mum had lived in that house since she was married in her early 20s. Letting someone new into that space was bound to feel strange. But Nadine was gentle, warm, and gave Mum her space. Slowly, a lovely rhythm developed between them.

Mum, who used to be in drama groups and write poetry, started to open up again. Nadine, it turned out, had done ballet and was great with social media - she was just a bright, interesting person. I could see how my mum began to come back to herself a little more.

We had Nadine living with Mum for several months. Unfortunately, Mum’s health did decline and we eventually had to move her into full-time care. But during those seven months, we were so grateful for the presence Nadine brought into our lives. She was thoughtful, responsive - she even woke us during the night once when she was concerned. She really became part of the household.

Even after Mum moved into the nursing home, I stayed in touch with Saoirse. She sent Easter treats and a lovely Christmas card; it’s those small gestures that show just how much she genuinely cares.

So many of my friends are going through similar situations with their own parents. I tell them all about Elder Home Share. Because what they offer isn’t just practical, it’s peace of mind. You go to bed knowing someone is there. Someone who’ll notice if something’s wrong. Someone who brings life and warmth into the home.

Saoirse and her team deliver this service with real compassion and professionalism. I truly think it’s an incredible service, and I’m so thankful we found it when we did.