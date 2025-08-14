Local dog community rallies as Unleashed Dog Park faces uncertain future

Best Bark, Northern Ireland’s leading dog-friendly directory, is urging councils, planners, and communities to protect and expand access to secure off-lead dog spaces, as the much-loved Unleashed Dog Adventure Park in Moira faces an uncertain future.

The campaign comes amid what Best Bark describes as a severe shortage of dedicated, secure areas where dogs can run freely without risk to themselves, wildlife, or other park users.

“Not every dog can enjoy a busy public park,” says Amée, Founder of Best Bark. “Anxious dogs, rescue dogs, and those with strong prey drives all need controlled, secure areas. These spaces reduce conflict in public parks, protect wildlife, and allow dogs to exercise in a way that’s safe and stress-free for everyone.”

Unleashed Dog Adventure Park, a 1.5-acre, fully fenced, bookable park capped at six dogs per session is exactly the kind of facility Northern Ireland needs more of, according to Best Bark. “It’s carefully managed by the owners, and it’s the perfect example of how off-lead spaces can work,” Amée adds. “Yet instead of being supported, it’s facing closure because of unproven fears about noise.”

Unleashed Dog Adventure Park

Run by mother-and-daughter team Eileen and Clare Taylor, Unleashed has served the community since 2021, offering a safe haven for dogs that cannot visit busy public parks. “We’ve submitted a new planning application with an independent Noise Impact Assessment,” explains Eileen. “It confirms what our visitors and neighbours already know, noise here is minimal and well-managed. In four years, we’ve had no upheld noise complaints and no objections from Environmental Health.”

Best Bark warns that the outcome of Unleashed’s planning battle could set a precedent for other private dog parks across Northern Ireland. “Dog ownership is rising, yet safe spaces to exercise them are not,” Amée says. “If we want to avoid conflict in shared green spaces, councils should be working with operators to make secure off-lead areas part of our recreation planning. That means recognising their community value, ensuring reasonable regulation, and supporting their survival.”

For many local dog owners, Unleashed is irreplaceable. “For many of our visitors, Unleashed isn’t just a field, it's the only place their dog can run free safely,” Eileen says. “We’ve done everything by the book. This isn’t just about us; it’s about protecting a type of facility that’s becoming essential.”

Amée agrees: “We map, promote, and review dog-friendly spaces across Northern Ireland, but secure, private off-lead parks are still rare. If Unleashed closes, it’s not just one park lost. It’s a step backwards for dog welfare and community harmony.”

How the Public Can Help

Support Unleashed’s planning application: Email [email protected] quoting LA08/2025/0860/F, focusing on relevant planning considerations like countryside fit, capped numbers, and acoustic evidence. Back the campaign: Donate to gofundme.com/f/save-unleashed-dog-adventure-park to help cover planning and legal costs. Join the conversation: Share your views on the need for secure dog parks in NI using #SaveUnleashed and tagging Best Bark.

About Unleashed Dog Adventure Park

Unleashed is a 1.5-acre, bookable, secure dog park near Moira, run by mother-daughter team Eileen and Clare Taylor. The park offers capped sessions, agility equipment, and owner facilities, catering to dogs of all temperaments in a safe and controlled environment.

About Best Bark

Best Bark is Northern Ireland’s dog-friendly directory, promoting businesses, venues, and outdoor spaces where dogs are truly welcome. The platform aims to encourage more inclusive spaces and improve access to safe, secure recreation for dogs and their humans.