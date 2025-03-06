Local fundraising drives vital support for Mae Murray Foundation’s Equipment Loan Scheme
Anne Lennon, Lady Captain of Cairndhu Golf Club, chose the Foundation as beneficiary of her Captaincy term, raising an amazing £4070. Fundraising efforts included two social nights and a staggering 36-hole challenge by young member Seth Lough, aged 9.
Monies raised will contribute to the running costs of the resource loan scheme, which provides temporary adapted equipment, such as shower chairs, wheelchairs, all-terrain buggies and much more, free of charge.
The Founder of Mae Murray Foundation, Alix Crawford, who set up the charity in memory of her late mum Mae; a teacher at the old Larne Tech, said: “It is fantastic to have local support. My sincere thanks to Anne, who has connections with our work stretching back many years.
"Thanks also to Cairncastle Community Association Chair Mary O’Boyle, committee and supporters, who have also been busy raising funds for us, running a quiz at the Meeting House. It is so meaningful to see our work valued by local people.”
Kyleigh Lough, Chief Executive of Mae Murray Foundation, added: “The need for our projects and services is growing exponentially, necessitating a move to new larger premises, so this money could not come at a better time.
"Local people, of all ages and abilities who face challenges and barriers to participation, will soon be able to enjoy increased support and services from Mae Murray Foundation. We look forward to sharing further information with you in coming months.”