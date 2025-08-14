Mission Santa blasts back to Armagh Observatory and Planetarium for an unforgettable festive adventure

Families across Northern Ireland are set for a cosmic Christmas treat as Armagh Observatory and Planetarium once again launches its much-loved Mission Santa event, bringing festive magic and intergalactic adventure together under one roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its sixth year, this spectacular space-themed pantomime, created by BNL Productions, promises to get visitors into the holiday spirit in truly stellar style. The Christmas adventure invites audiences to team up with Marzipan the Elf inside mission control on a daring quest to save Santa, with an immersive theatrical performance bursting with laughter, surprises, and seasonal cheer.

As part of the experience, guests will also enjoy an exclusive dome show screened inside the magical Star Dome Theatre where the wonders of the universe unfold above. Every child attending will receive a carefully chosen gift and a printed family photograph to treasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinéad Mackle, Education and Outreach Manager at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, said: “Mission Santa has become a firm favourite on our calendar, selling out year after year. This enchanting adventure captures the true magic of Christmas, blending the wonders of space with the excitement of live performance. It’s a must-see festive event that children and adults alike treasure for years to come.”

Mission Santa 2025