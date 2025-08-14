Mission Santa blasts back to Armagh Observatory and Planetarium for an unforgettable festive adventure

By Jonathan Whyte
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 17:53 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 15:08 BST
Families across Northern Ireland are set for a cosmic Christmas treat as Armagh Observatory and Planetarium once again launches its much-loved Mission Santa event, bringing festive magic and intergalactic adventure together under one roof.

Now in its sixth year, this spectacular space-themed pantomime, created by BNL Productions, promises to get visitors into the holiday spirit in truly stellar style. The Christmas adventure invites audiences to team up with Marzipan the Elf inside mission control on a daring quest to save Santa, with an immersive theatrical performance bursting with laughter, surprises, and seasonal cheer.

As part of the experience, guests will also enjoy an exclusive dome show screened inside the magical Star Dome Theatre where the wonders of the universe unfold above. Every child attending will receive a carefully chosen gift and a printed family photograph to treasure.

Sinéad Mackle, Education and Outreach Manager at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, said: “Mission Santa has become a firm favourite on our calendar, selling out year after year. This enchanting adventure captures the true magic of Christmas, blending the wonders of space with the excitement of live performance. It’s a must-see festive event that children and adults alike treasure for years to come.”

The Mission Santa experience lasts between 90 and 120 minutes and will run on selected dates from Saturday 29th November to Tuesday 23rd December. A number of relaxed performances are also available to ensure the event is accessible for all visitors. Tickets can be purchased via www.armagh.space

