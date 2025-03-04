New 'Opening Doors' campaign aims to unlock employment opportunities for all

Business in the Community (BITC) has launched a new inclusive employment campaign – Opening Doors. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to support employers of all sizes and sectors in Northern Ireland to implement and improve their inclusive employment practices.

Opening Doors identifies five key commitments to unlocking employment opportunities that ensure jobs are accessible to all. This campaign aims to change business behaviours and provide a comprehensive support programme for organisations committed to ’opening the doors on all floors’ in companies. The underrepresented groups that will be supported include multigenerational talent, people from ethnically-diverse backgrounds, refugees, people with convictions, disabled people, and people who are neurodivergent.

The five commitments have been developed in consultation with a broad range of charities that support the underrepresented groups targeted by the campaign.

Lisa McIlvenna, BITC’s Deputy Managing Director, stated: "We live in an ever-evolving world with changing global commitments. The Opening Doors campaign is a vital step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce. By supporting disadvantaged groups and encouraging businesses to adopt inclusive practices, we can unlock the potential of all individuals and drive positive change in our communities.

“We will be encouraging businesses to create partnerships with organisations that can provide specific subject matter support, use inclusive language, show public commitment to inclusion, focus on skills versus qualifications and prioritise accessibility, while working to eliminate bias.

“We are excited to see the impact this campaign will have and invite all businesses to join us in this important initiative."

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “One of my priorities is good jobs. This means ensuring that good quality work is accessible to everyone. There are clear business benefits to widening the pool of potential employees and clear economic and social benefits to ensuring that no groups are locked out of good quality work. This campaign will provide vital support for businesses on this journey.”

There is no cost to becoming an Opening Doors employer. Businesses that sign up will have access to a wealth of resources and workshops designed to support their journey towards inclusive employment. Opening Doors is kindly supported by the Department for the Economy, A&O Shearman, EY, SHS Group and Translink. The campaign is supported by Age NI, Disability Action, EMMEEN, Include Youth, JoinHer Network, Niacro, NOW Group and Spark.