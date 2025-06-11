Northern Ireland insurance broker raises £7,600 for Cancer Focus NI

Leading insurance broker Hughes Insurance has raised £7,600 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The donation has been raised as part of Business in the Community Northern Ireland’s annual Charity Shops Challenge, which aims to engage the local community, raise funds, and increase awareness of the services the charity provides.

As part of the challenge, thirteen local businesses took over a Cancer Focus charity shop for the day. Hughes occupied the Newtownards store and encouraged businesses in the town to style their window displays in teal, contributing to the broker’s goal to ‘Paint the Town Teal’.

Hughes’ employees also participated in a range of fundraising activities in the run up to take-over day, including a quiz night, spinathon, drumathon, charity collections, and a silent auction.

This is Hughes’ third consecutive year taking part in the challenge and in that time has raised over £10,000 for the charity.

The funds have helped Cancer Focus Northern Ireland to continue their vital work providing care and support for cancer patients and their families and fund essential research into the causes and treatment of the disease.

Bernie McHugh Sonner, Director of Customer Service and Operations at Hughes Insurance said: "Giving back to our local communities is something we’re passionate about and we’re so proud of our colleagues for their hard work raising an incredible £7,600 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland – a charity close to many of our hearts.

"The charity requires £4.4 million per year to maintain its operations and provide support to those who need it. We’re delighted to have supported them again this year and look forward to raising even more funds for them in the future.”