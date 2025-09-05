Public invited to have their say on the future of Carrickfergus

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is inviting residents, businesses, and visitors to help shape the future of Carrickfergus at a special public drop-in event on Wednesday September 24, from 4pm to 8pm at Carrickfergus Civic Centre.

The event will unveil the latest designs for the £42 million Carrickfergus City Deal Regeneration Project - a once-in-a-generation investment that will transform the historic town into a vibrant, heritage-led tourism destination and establish it as the ‘Gateway to the Causeway Coastal Route’.

The project aims to regenerate Carrickfergus through a bold heritage-led transformation, celebrating its unique story, unlocking its potential, and delivering a high-quality visitor and community experience. Through strategic investment in world class attractions, public realm, and cultural infrastructure, the investment will drive tourism, strengthen the local economy, and enrich the lives of people who live and work in Carrickfergus.

Attendees will be able to:

An artist's impression of how some of the regeneration could look will be on display at the 24th September event

View detailed proposals for a series of improvements and regeneration across key sites in the town.

Meet members of the design and project teams behind the proposals.

Explore interactive displays explaining the plans in detail.

Share their stories, views and ideas directly with the team through feedback forms, discussion points, and conversation.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “This is about more than tourism - it’s about creating a town that works for everyone. Whether you live here, work here, or visit, we want to hear your stories. This project is about celebrating Carrickfergus’s heritage, improving the quality of life for residents, and creating opportunities for future generations. Your views will help shape how the plans move forward, so I encourage everyone to come along and have their say.”

The regeneration programme is expected to deliver over 150 permanent jobs in attractions, along with more than 140 construction jobs during delivery for the two-year construction period. The investment will enhance the visitor experience, strengthen the town’s role as a cultural and economic hub, and create new public spaces and facilities that reflect Carrickfergus’s rich history.

Martin Hare, Managing Director at McAdam Design, the lead design and project management consultant for the scheme, said: “The Carrickfergus Regeneration Scheme is a once in a lifetime opportunity to re-imagine Carrickfergus by showcasing its many inherent attractions. This will be progressed in partnership with key stakeholders and the local community - everyone must be invested in maximising outcomes which deliver real-world benefits. We are now at an exciting stage in the process where the proposals are taking shape and we can share them in more detail with the public. This is the community’s opportunity to see what’s planned, understand the thinking behind the designs, and tell us what matters most to them. The feedback we gather will help ensure that the final designs truly reflect the needs and aspirations of the people who live, work, and spend time in Carrickfergus.”

The project’s vision is to regenerate, reposition, and rebrand Carrickfergus as a must-visit destination at the heart of the Causeway Coastal Route, drawing on its unique heritage assets - from the medieval castle and harbour to its historic town centre - while delivering modern, accessible facilities for all.

