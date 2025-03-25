Randalstown residents brand Cotter’s Park glamping site a ‘Field of Nightmares’ as it flaunts planning permission and operates without necessary entertainment licences

A group of local residents in the Clonkeen Road area near Randalstown have formed an opposition group to the glamping development called Cotter’s Park which they believe has been operating well outside its planning permission in both scale and scope since it opened in December 2023.

They believe it has also been delivering and operating events without the necessary entertainment and liquor licenses and in doing so has created a lot of noise, light and traffic nuisance for local residents.

The significance of these issues is reflected in the owner referring to the site on social media as ‘Love Island on Steroids’. Locals are also now calling it ‘the Landing Strip’ given the festooned lights that surround the site, far beyond the lighting levels the owner said he would install in order to protect the local bat population.

Residents Against Cotters Park protest at planning consultation event.

The Residents Opposed to Cotter’s Park (ROCP) Group has complained on numerous occasions to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on what they believe to be flagrant disregard for various regulations, and the group has secured the support of local MLAs, the local MP and councillors in their opposition. The site is currently the subject of enforcement proceedings on various grounds with the local Council but still the owner, James Alexander, a well-known farmer and businessman from the local area, is at the same time trying to push through a new retrospective planning application which could see the site significantly increase in size.

This site is the subject of regular complaints and conflicts with the local neighbours who believe it is in serious breach of the planning consent and conditions associated with the original application including its intended use. It is their belief that what has been built bears little or no resemblance to what planning permission was granted in terms of scale and usage. They believe it is regularly and consistently flouting other important regulations including those related to environmental, noise and lighting matters and also lacks necessary permissions around entertainment/liquor licencing. While it was claimed that the glamping site plans were to be based on a ‘food tourism concept’, “promoting sustainable tourism which focuses on promoting Food Tourism linked to local produce,” in reality, it has morphed into a very busy and often noisy party venue. It is regularly promoted as the ideal location for hen and stag parties as well as other family gatherings. It has even hosted a wedding party. This site set in the peaceful countryside is clearly not the right location for such a party venue and does not match what Mr Alexander secured planning permission for.

Member of the local opposition group Bernie Crossan said: “In developing the Cotter’s Park site, local residents believe Mr Alexander has engaged in virtually unconstrained development of the site, far beyond the planning permission that was granted, in his original application, and the facility has turned into a living nightmare for many local residents who have lived in the area for many years. We have been shocked at Mr Alexander’s seemingly blatant disregard for residents, authority and the clear rules around planning and other regulation and laws designed to protect the public and the environment. We now need the local Council to intervene as soon as possible to end this nightmare.”

Jayne Irvine another local resident added: “The site is a completely different development in terms of size and purpose from that which was approved under the original planning permission. This includes a bar and event space built on a small island in the pond which was supposed to remain untouched to protect the wildlife. It is operating well outside its intended usage too. We are now regularly subject to noise nuisance and light pollution incidents from the site including from hen parties, not to mention the additional traffic and clear disregard for the local environment that has been demonstrated throughout the build and subsequent operation of the project. At the same time, we believe the site does not possess an entertainment licence or a liquor licence and only very recently received a discharge consent despite operating for over a year. There is still a question mark over the disposal of the chemically treated water from the many hot tubs on the site. Despite us bringing all of this to the attention of the local Council, nothing seems to have been done to rein this in.”

Cotter's Park at night - referred to locally as the 'landing strip'

Concerned about further growth on the site Hilary Smyth who lives nearby added: “In November of 2023 Mr Alexander submitted an application for retrospective planning permission to ‘regularise’ his development. However, the Council deemed this to be invalid as the site was over 1Ha and as such constituted a ‘major development’. Given this re-designation he was therefore required to hold a public event on the development. This was in August of 2024. Despite attendance by many residents who also provided comment on the development, Mr Alexander has yet to publish a report on that event. We now understand that Mr Alexander is in the process of seeking retrospective planning permission again; this time with the site reduced to 1.3Ha. Residents are very frustrated at the level of flexibility the Council has shown to the extensive development and operation of this site, which is clear for all to see, despite the wide enforcement powers at its disposal. Surely as rate payers and, unlike Mr Alexander, long term residents of this area, we can expect our Council to take action now given the evidence before them?”

Local MLAs and constituency MP have offered their support to local residents about their ongoing concerns around the site and in many cases have shared these concerns directly with the local Council.

Local MLA John Blair is among various local politicians who have joined with local residents to voice their concerns about the development. He stated: “It has come as no surprise to me that residents living in the area close to Cotter’s Park have objected to how this site has evolved into something which was not described or advertised at the time of the original Planning Application.

“I know as a local representative who was prepared to support the original application based on assurances that this would be themed on ‘Eco Tourism’ and ‘Farm to Fork’ initiatives. Clearly, what has transpired is very different to what was promised to me at the outset. Neon lights, party themes, music on site and light pollution are far removed from what I expected. In addition, an island originally highlighted to me as a nature feature has now been built upon.

“I have offered support to residents in the opposition to a development which is neither suitable or proportionate in terms of sustainable rural development and rural economy.”