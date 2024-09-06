Revival meetings continue in Mid-Ulster
The Rev John Treese said: “we are grateful to God for his presence and the moving of his Spirit, with large attendances at the Revival Convention over the summer, we are delighted that local Christians are organising these Autumn Revival Rallies, commencing this Friday 13th September at 8pm, with Pastor Stephen Riddell.
"The rallies take place on the second Friday of every month, 8pm at Kelso Garden Machinery, with local Pastors and Ministers preaching God’s Word. We are expecting God to move and revive his people in Mid-Ulster. These monthly Rallies continue until the end of the year when a Special New Year Convention is planned for New Year’s Day 2025, with afternoon and evening services and a Fellowship Meal.
"All are welcome to these gatherings, regardless of background or beliefs. For further information or if we can be of any spiritual help, please get in touch with the team on 07469 524 907 or email [email protected].”
