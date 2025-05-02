Samaritans gear up for North West 200 with a message of support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the engines rev and the excitement builds for this year’s North West 200, Samaritans’ volunteers from across the Island of Ireland are proud to once again be part of one of the most iconic motorcycle events in the world—not just for the thrill, but to support mental health and remind everyone that help is always just a call away. Should you need to chat, or simply wish to pop over to say hello, our volunteers can be found at the junction of Kerr St and Eglinton St on the evening of Friday 9th May and all-day Saturday 10th May 2025.

Marcella Taylor, The Regional Director for Northern Ireland stated: “The North West 200 attracts a strong community of men—riders, supporters, and fans—and we know that men are often less likely to reach out when they’re struggling. At Samaritans, we want to break down those barriers and remind people that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness. In the racing world, courage is admired—and it takes real courage to open up about your mental health. We're proud to be here, letting people know they're never alone.”

This year, Samaritans will be trackside once again, connecting with racing fans, riders, and the local community to share a simple but powerful message: no one has to go through tough times alone. Whether it’s the adrenaline of high-speed races or life’s quieter personal challenges, it’s okay to pause and ask for support.

“Events like the North West 200 bring people together, and that’s exactly what Samaritans is about—human connection, especially when someone is feeling overwhelmed or alone. Being surrounded by a crowd doesn’t always mean you feel connected, especially if you’re struggling internally. That’s why our presence here matters. We’re here to remind people that even in their lowest moments, they don’t have to face things alone. Reaching out for help is a sign of strength, and we’re ready to listen—anytime, anywhere.” said Sharon Devereux, Interim Director for Samaritans Festivals Branch.

Racers in a high speed race.

The high-octane world of motorsport is no stranger to pressure, adrenaline, and intense emotion. Samaritans wants to remind everyone in the racing community—whether on the track or in the stands—that mental resilience doesn’t mean going it alone. Sometimes the bravest thing you can do, is to reach out for support.

“We know mental health affects everyone—riders, fans, volunteers, families. No one is immune, and no one should feel they have to face it alone,” said Kenneth Bleakley, Director of Samaritans Coleraine Branch. “That’s why our Coleraine Branch will be there trackside, alongside the Festival team, to remind you that you are not alone. And it doesn’t stop when the engines do. Samaritans are here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every single day of the year. Whether you're at the race, on the road, or at home at 3am, there’s always someone ready to listen.”

If you’re finding life tough, Samaritans are here to help.