Shakir Khan's classical recital resonates in Belfast - Tarang: Wave of Melodies

In a powerful testament to Belfast’s evolving multicultural identity, over 75 people gathered at the Crescent Arts Centre last Friday for a mesmerising evening of Indian classical music “Tarang: Wave of Melodies” by renowned sitarist Shakir Khan. Hosted by Lighthouse Enterprise, an arts initiative founded by Belfast resident and cultural advocate Sudeshna Biswas, the performance transported listeners on a sonic journey of Indian classical music rooted in centuries-old traditions.

Shakir Khan, known for his deep command of ragas, captivated the audience with the soulful timbre of the sitar — an instrument rarely heard live in Belfast. For many Irish attendees, it was a first-time immersion into the depth and complexity of Indian classical music, blending rhythm, melody and meditative expression.

The evening was more than a concert; it was a celebration of cultural dialogue and unity. “Music has no borders” said Biswas, welcoming guests to what she called “a space for shared experience beyond language.” Shakir echoed this sentiment, dedicating the performance to “a Belfast that listens, evolves and embraces the new while respecting its past.” Audience members reflected on the event as a symbolic moment for the city. “This is the Belfast we’ve dreamed of — curious, open, peaceful,” said a local resident.

