A Ballymoney mother-of-two who died after a road accident was “a very much loved member” of the school family where she worked as a classroom assistant, her employer has said.

Shelley, Feeney, aged in her thirties, was involved in a one-vehicle collision close to her home in Mosside, Ballymoney, on Monday morning, 14 April.

She was later taken to the Intensive Care unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Police said a child also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Ballymoney mother Shelley Feeney has passed away after a car accident last week.

The News Letter reported that she was bravely battling against serious injuries sustained in the crash – and that the afternoon of 18 April saw the funeral of father, James Feeney, who died one day after the accident which hospitalised his daughter.

A fundraiser launched for her family described her as a “well known and loved” mother.

A family notice today said that she died suddenly, as the result of an accident.

It reported that she was the dearly loved partner of Stephen, Knockmore Rd, Mosside, much loved mother of Jake and Sophie and beloved daughter of the late James and June.

Her funeral will take place from her home on Wednesday at 10.30am to Mosside Presbyterian Church for a Service of Thanksgiving at 11.00am.

The family invited those attending the funeral to wear bright colours.

Bushvalley Primary School in Ballymoney paid a heatfelt tribute to one of their team on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Miss Shelley Feeney,” the school said.

"Shelley was not only a highly esteemed and valued classroom assistant, but she was also a friend and a very much loved member of the Bushvalley school family and community.

"We pass on our sincere sympathies to Stephen,Jake and Sophie and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family circle at this very difficult time.”

Dozens of people responded on social media with their condolences.

Cassie Hunter said: “It was an absolute pleasure working with Shelley. She had a heart of gold.”

Jade Holmes said the news was “so sad” and that Shelley had been “a great girl”.

She added that Shelley had been “a pleasure to work with and was very kind and generous in donating to me lots of toys, art materials etc when I first started my play therapy business - a super thoughtful person. My thoughts are with all her family at this sad and trying time.”

TUV vice chairman Councillor Allister Kyle said the family is held is high esteem in the local community.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Shelly Feeney following a tragic accident last week," he said.

"I know her partner well as a result of his involvement with Coleraine Football Club. The esteem in which the family is held is demonstrated by the fact that a Go Fund Me set up in the wake of the accident has already raised in excess of £20,000.”

TUV leader Jim Allister MP added: “Every death is keenly felt by the loved ones impacted. However, when the passing is so sudden and the result of a tragic accident it is felt all the more keenly.

"I know there will be people over a wide area who will be upholding them in prayer at this time.”