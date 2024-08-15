The Boulevard celebrates summer of sport with local athletes
Ulster Rugby’s Ben Carson is joined by other local athletes Jeni Nelmes of Pegasus Hockey in Belfast, Warrenpoint’s Danny Magill of Down GAA, as well as Jessica Moutray of ‘Disco Studio NI’ in Lurgan, Aisling Hutchinson of ‘Studio Revive’ Pilates in Banbridge, Lauren Clarke of Reset Run Club in Bangor, and Feargal Murphy of Murchu Movement in Magheralin.
Ulster Rugby’s Ben Carson said: “I started playing sport when I was five, with a few friends in primary school. The first sport I played was rugby. My advice for someone who wants to move more would be to start a sport, because I think exercising and moving a lot more when you’re having fun is a lot easier than just going out and moving for the sake of it.”
Championing a range of sports from Rugby, GAA and Hockey to Dance and Pilates, the campaign seeks to engage everyone from fashionistas to sports advocates and everyone in between who might be inspired and motivated to move more this summer. The Boulevard has a full calendar of onsite events to bring the campaign to life, with the stars of the campaign hosting workshops on their respective sports such as Dance, Yoga and Hockey.
Pegasus Hockey’s Jeni Nelmes, said: “I got into sport at school and was inspired by my father. My training schedule is normally three times a week and then the match at the weekend. If you want to get more active, start slow and build up as you go. Over time you’ll see that you become much happier!”
The Boulevard has a strong roster of sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, Asics and Under Armour, all selling a range of sports clothing, shoes and accessories at strong Outlet prices.
Chris Nelmes, Retail Director of The Boulevard, said: “We have a wealth of sporting talent right on our doorstep here in Banbridge and while the world embraced the international sporting community through Wimbledon, Euro2024 and The Olympics, we wanted to connect with a more local audience while still tapping into the zeitgeist of a ‘Summer of Sport’.
"Inviting local athletes to front our summer campaign is a great opportunity to celebrate the talent we have in Northern Ireland. It’s something every shopper can easily relate encouraging them to purchase authentically for themselves.”
