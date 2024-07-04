Top visitor attraction in Northern Ireland achieves Autism NI’s Impact Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Northern Ireland's much loved summer attractions, Belfast Zoo, is the latest organisation to achieve Autism NI’s Impact Award, demonstrating their commitment to inclusion for autistic and neurodivergent customers and employees.

Autism NI’s Impact Award provides organisations with training and follow up support to create and implement a tailored action plan of support, creating meaningful change for autistic people who use the service.

Autism NI’s Director of Development, Christine Kearney said: “We are delighted that Belfast Zoo has achieved the Impact Award for their commitment to accessibility for autistic and neurodivergent people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Throughout staff training and implementation of their accessibility action plan, Belfast Zoo has demonstrated great dedication to creating an inclusive environment for all customers and employees. It is fantastic to be able to support such a significant tourist attraction within Northern Ireland, as they work with us to play their part in building an inclusive society.”

Andrew Thompson, Zoo Crew at Belfast Zoo along with Joe Crozier, team leader at Belfast Zoo

Belfast Zoo’s Commercial Support Officer, Julie Bryans said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with such a great team to achieve this award. All the staff have been so invested in wanting to make a difference and to translate the training and guidance into practice.

"We offer a range of different supports for autistic and neurodivergent customers, including the introduction of sensory packs, the availability of ear defenders, sensory signage and maps, alternative spaces for quiet dining and quiet hours.

"Without these types of adjustments, autistic people and their families and carers can become isolated or prevented from going out and about and being part of their communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Autism NI will continue to work in partnership with Belfast Zoo to provide continued expert support to maintain their inclusive approach.

Autism NI work alongside autistic people and their families, and build partnerships that champion better understanding, accessibility, and services for our autism community.