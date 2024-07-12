Twelfth parades 2024: Gilford blessed with both record weather and crowds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​The Twelfth at Gilford was a big hit for two very significant reasons this year - it set new records for both good weather and massive crowds of spectators.

The County Down village hosted one of the larger gatherings in the Province, with up to 8000 spectators lining the 1.6mile route.

Crowds watched 60 Lodges and bands from Gilford, Banbridge, Bann Valley, Lower Iveagh, Rathfriland, Lower Iveagh West, Loughbrickland and Newry.

The parade gathered in the assembly field at the junction of Plantation Road and Moyallan Road on the north side of the village and paraded through the village and out to the demonstration field on the southern side, on the Scarva Road.

Gilford District LOL No 13 led the Twelfth parade through the streets of Gilford on the Twelfth. Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON / Pacemaker

Paul Jackson, Worshipful district Master of Gilford District, said it was wonderful that so many people were able to enjoy the day in their shorts and t-shirts."For me personally, the highlight was that it is the first dry Twelfth of July in Gilford that I can ever remember, and I am 60 years of age," he told the News Letter.

"So it's been a long, long time.

"A lot of our district masters from visiting lodges and districts have mentioned that it is dry. Everybody knows Gilford is normally very wet with rain. So everybody's quite happy that we've got a dry one this time."

He was also impressed by the numbers of spectators who attended.

Just some of the up-and-coming generation of Orangemen, catching up with each other before their parade through Gilford on the Twelfth.

"We were probably been helped with the numbers because the Co Armagh Twelfth is in Killyleagh, so there'll be a few locals from Portadown and Lurgan may have ventured this way rather than travel that far. There were definitely more numbers here than we've ever experienced before."

The PSNI had estimated that up to 8000 spectators arrived in the morning, added to the 2,5000 orangemen and about another 1,700 bandsmen in 48 bands.

The entire parade took at least 90 minutes to pass the village centre, which was packed with spectators on their deck chairs - with not an umbrella in sight!.

The News Letter drove the entire 1.6mile route, which was lined with spectators on deck chairs for the vast majority of the distance.

Members of Lisnamulligan Pipe Band, Rathfriland District, saving their legs before the parade from Gilford Twelfth assembly field.

A key feature enjoyed by the district is that the route is unusually flat and short, he said.

"The route here is nice and flat. There are a few venues where you have to hike up and down hills, which is hard work. Without naming names, I have a few colleagues in other districts with lots of hills. But when you have a bad knee like me you appreciate a good flat route."

Another interesting feature of the day was the apparent number of young men in the parade.

Asked what it is about the Twelfth that they enjoyed so much, a common theme was that it was a joyful and very social occasion.

What a puppy! Two year old 90kg Irish Wolfhound, Carson, at Gilford Twelfth assembly field with owner Jill Guiney from Portadown.

One said he felt it was important to help remember the Glorious Revolution, which he said had helped create new frontiers in civil and religious liberties.

Adam McDonald, 29, from Moneyslane Flute Band in Banbridge said: "It's a great family day out. The whole family is here, you can enjoy the music, enjoy the craic, enjoy the culture. It is a celebration of our civil and religious liberties in this country - thank God we have them."

A young Orangeman said that lodge life had really helped lift him out of depression.