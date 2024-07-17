Vote for your High Street hero in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The people of Belfast are being urged to support their favourite independent retailers by voting for them in this year’s High Street Hero Awards.

Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker, or barista, they will all be celebrated in this showcase of the brilliant work of independent retailers.

The Awards are the perfect opportunity to recognise the independent retailers who are going above and beyond to serve the community and ensure that the local high street is still a thriving place to shop and socialise.

Votes can be cast across 12 different categories with shoppers and customers asked to name their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, and off licence, among others. The retailer who receives the most votes will also be named Overall Independent Retailer of The Year.

Edel Scanlon (Roam Local), David Brooks MLA, Glyn Roberts , Peter McReynolds MLA, Cllr Jenna Maghie

A record 12,000 votes were cast last year to determine who was crowned Northern Ireland’s retail elite. The Co Antrim town of Ballymoney was named High Street of The Year for 2023 in a tight race with Belfast’s Shankill Road and Newtownards.

Voting for this year’s Awards is now open and will close at the end of July. Go to https://retailni.com/High-Street-Heroes to cast yours.

Launching the High Street Hero Awards in Belfast, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said: “Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland and our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. Our awards are different - they are a public vote, with no judges and it is local consumers deciding who wins.

“This is a massive celebration of the individual businesses who are the beating heart of towns and cities like Belfast and this is your opportunity to make sure your favourite local business is included.

“Whether it’s a local butcher that’s a cut above the rest, or fashion retailer with exceptional style, it’s time to vote for your favourite now.”

The hugely successful High Street Hero NI awards is a joint initiative powered by Retail NI and supported National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity and Roam Local NI.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray said: “We have so many High Street Heroes in Belfast, so let’s take this opportunity to vote for our favourites to recognise the valuable contributions they make every day – not only in boosting our economy, but also our quality of life.

“During my term as First Citizen, I want to make Belfast a place where everyone feels welcomed and included, because a more inclusive, diverse, and kinder city makes life better for everyone. Through High Street Heroes NI, let’s shine the spotlight on those who make our daily lives a little bit easier and brighter as they serve our communities - whether that’s in a bakery, chemist, coffee shop, or another independent retailer.”

The High Street Hero Award categories are:

Best Butcher

Best Coffee Shop

Best Convenience Store

Best Deli/Bakery

Best Fashion Retailer

Best Forecourt

Best Generalist Retailer

Best Healthcare Retailer

High Street of the Year

Best Homeware Retailer

Best Off Licence

Best Independent Retailer Employee