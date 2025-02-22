Dundonald PS annual ploughing match is held at Ballymiscaw (1908)

The eleventh annual ploughing competition of the Dundonald Ploughing Society was held on February 12, 1908, in a field on the farm of Mr Samuel Boyd, of Ballymiscaw, Holywood, Co Down, kindly placed by him at the disposal of the committee for the occasion.

The interest manifested in the contest was evident by the large number of spectators that gathered on the day to watch the competition.

The News Letter noted that the day was “an ideal one for the competition”.

The prizes offered were keenly competed for.

Paula Carville from Portadown is pictured enjoying the 99th Mullahead annual ploughing match which was held in February 2014. Picture: Gavan Caldwell

The prizes included: In the first class for chilled ploughs, the first prize was awarded to Mr James Lindsay, Dunlady.

This was a valuable silver cup, and Mr Lindsay and his man, James Lowry, were complimented, as he had won the cup three years in succession.

The second prize was won by Mr S McGreevy, Raffery; and the third prize by Mr William McBride, Craigantlet.

Second class for chilled ploughs: First prize, a chilled plough presented by T J McErvel Ltd, Belfast, was won by Mr William Mateer, Ballyfotherly. Mr Mateer also secured the silver medal presented by Mr E Matthews, Raffery, for the best work in chilled plough classes; second prize, won by Mr T Lindsay, Dunlady (plough held by his son); third prize, won by Mr McNeilly, Ballysallagh.

Tractor enthusiasts Alan and Karl Johnston enjoying the 99th Mullahead ploughing matches which were held in February 2014. Picture: Gavan Caldwell

Swing plough class: First prize, Challenge Cup and £1 added, won by Mr H Orr, Cronstown (plough held by his son David); second prize, won by Mr William Woods, Ballyrea; third prize, won by Mr J Frew, Ballyravy; fourth prize, won by M J Purdy, Ballywitticock.

The judges for the competition that day in 1908 were Mr William Hill, Lisnabreen; Mr John McKee, Mullough; and Mr James Clelland, Derrboye, “and their decisions gave satisfaction”.

The judges, committee, and friends were afterwards entertained in Mr Boyd’s.

Ulster exhibitors’ successes at Royal Dublin Society’s bull show: The Royal Dublin Society’s annual show of pure-bred bulls had been held in Ballsbridge in the city and the News Letter reported that Northern exhibitors had “scored many successes”.

Ben McLoughlin with Victor Scott and Shane one of the many Clydesdales at the Mullahead Ploughing Match in February 2014. Picture: Paul Irwin

The following is the prize-list: Shorthorn bull, calved in 1906, on or after 1st September, first prize, £5; second prize, £3; third prize, £2, first prize, H J C Toler-Aylward, Shankill Castle, Whitehall, Kilkenny, Shankill Diamond Link; second, Michael, Byrne, Rockville House, Kilternan, Golden Ball; third, James McKenna, Lisgoagh, Glaslough, Co Monaghan, Oxford May Boy 2nd.

Shorthorn bull, calved in 1907; first prize, £5; second prize, £3; third prize, £2, first prize, Felix Keirans, Glynch House, Newbliss, Newbliss Messenger; second, George Dickson, Milecross, Newtownards, Milecross Tuath; third, George Dickson, Milecross, Newtownards, Milecross Dean.

Shorthorn bull, calved on or before 31st August, 1906; silver medal, first prize, R N Wilson, Broughadoey House. Moy, Auchnacree Kaiser.

Aberdeen Angus bull, calved in 1906, on or after 1st September; first prize, £5; second prize, £3; third prize; £2, first prize, Wickham H B Moorhead, Carnmeen, Newry, Hidalgo of Cammeen; second, Wickham H B Moorhead, Carnmeen, Newry, Vendor of Carnmeen; third, Wickham H B Moorhead, Newry, Echo of Carnmeen.

Matthew Cowan with his granddad Victor Cowan at the Mullahead Ploughing match in February 2014. Picture: Paul Irwin

Aberdeen Angus bull, calved in 1907; first prize, £5; second prize, £3; third prize, £2, first prize, Sir John F Dillon, Bart., Lismullen, Navan, Coy Meath, Eagle; second, John Alexander, Millord, Carlow, Navane; third, Frederick J Robb, Lisnabreeny House, Castlereagh, Belfast.

Aberdeen Angus bull, calved on or before 31st August, 1906; silver medal, first prize, The Right Honourable F Wrench, Killacoona, Ballybrack, Dominic.

Hereford bull, calved in 1907; first prize, £5; second prize, £3; third prize, £2, first prize, Colonel N T Everard, Randlestown, Navan, Hercules; second, Colonel N T Everard, Randlestown, Navan, Thunderer; third, Mrs Smyth, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Bum Hill.

Hereford bull, calved prior to 1907; silver medal, first prize, Lieutenant-Colonel C J Butler Kearney, Three Castles, Co Kilkenny, Bushranger.

Several northern exhibits were also highly commended.