A-levels: Education Minister Paul Givan congratulates students as 30% score top marks

Education Minister Paul Givan has congratulated Northern Ireland’s pupils after 30% of them scored top marks in their A-levels.

Speaking during a visit to Rathmore Grammar School, Education Minister Paul Givan praised the “dedication and hard work” of the province’s 18-year-olds.

“The grades they have achieved are a testament to their commitment and endeavour,” he said.

“Once again, our pupils have delivered an outstanding performance. I wish each of them every success as they take the next step in their journey, whether that is further education, employment, or training.”

The Minister added: “Some students may find that their results are not quite what they had hoped for, and I want to reassure them not to lose heart. This is just one part of a much bigger journey. There are many routes available for those still considering their next steps. I encourage them to seek guidance from their school, explore the wide range of opportunities available and take the time they need to make informed decisions.”

Mr Givan also paid tribute to teachers, who he described as working “tirelessly to be at the centre of delivering successful education outcomes” for pupils.

"Today’s results are testament to their commitment, dedication and passion to shaping the futures of our young people,” he said.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, wished teenagers getting their exam results well, stating: “Congratulations to all the young people across Northern Ireland today as they receive their A-Level results - a testament to their hard work and the dedication of their teachers, schools and families.

“This next generation will shape Northern Ireland in the years ahead, bringing their skills and ideas to science, technology, engineering, healthcare and clean energy.

“These results represent not just individual achievements, but Northern Ireland's future prosperity and success, as we back young people across the UK through our Plan for Change.”

More than 25,000 students across the region received their A-level and AS examination results on Thursday.