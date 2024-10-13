Award winning screenwriter inspires students at Malone Integrated College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast-born screenwriter Christine Murphy delivered a workshop on careers in film making and focusing on script writing to students at Malone Integrated College at the end of September. This interactive and engaging workshop helped to inspire the students to pursue a career in the film making industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine started out in television as a script editor. She is now renowned for having written for several of our favourite network TV series, including Emmerdale, Doctors, Eastenders and Hope Street.

Her debut feature film ‘Cup Cake’ won the Audience Award at the Belfast Film Festival in 2010. In 2013, she won the Writers’ Guild of Ireland’s Zebbie Award for her debut BBC Radio 4 drama ‘Kicking the Air’ starring Vicky McClure.