Award winning screenwriter inspires students at Malone Integrated College
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christine started out in television as a script editor. She is now renowned for having written for several of our favourite network TV series, including Emmerdale, Doctors, Eastenders and Hope Street.
Her debut feature film ‘Cup Cake’ won the Audience Award at the Belfast Film Festival in 2010. In 2013, she won the Writers’ Guild of Ireland’s Zebbie Award for her debut BBC Radio 4 drama ‘Kicking the Air’ starring Vicky McClure.
Christine is currently developing three TV series projects and has been nominated for a Royal Television Society NI Award for writing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.