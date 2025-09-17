Bankrolled by Boojum: One student to win £6k and free Burritos for a year

To kick off Freshers 2025, Ireland’s favourite burrito buffs, Boojum, are giving away £6,000 to one lucky student!

Boojum is back with a bang for Freshers 2025, unveiling its boldest student campaign yet - “Bankrolled by Boojum” - which will see one lucky student walking away with a cool £6,000 cash in the bank, plus free Boojum for an entire year.

The brand, already a cult favourite among students across the island of Ireland and England, is raising the stakes with this year’s Fresher’s giveaway. The prize will be delivered as a guaranteed €500 cash drop every single month for a whole year – no strings attached - to help bankroll student life, however you want to live it.

Whether it’s funding your social calendar, upgrading your wardrobe, booking last-minute city breaks, or just saying yes a little more often, it’s your money, your vibe, your rules. It’s not a loan, and definitely not something you’ll need to pay back – just pure, unfiltered freedom to make student life that bit sweeter.

Entering couldn’t be easier: it’s totally free and open to any university or college student across the island of Ireland. All students need to do is head to boojummex.com/bankrolled and drop in their details. The winner will be chosen and contacted in the second week of October.

Paul McCullagh, Boojum’s head of marketing said: “University life can be expensive and unpredictable, but it should also be unforgettable. We’re giving one student the chance to forget the money stress and live a little, courtesy of Boojum. Whether it’s big nights out, booking flights or boujee purchases, it’s up to you how it’s spent!”

This isn’t Boojum’s first rodeo when it comes to shaking up student life. In previous years, the beloved Mexican chain has picked up rent for a year, bankrolled all-expenses-paid trips to Mexico and even helped cover tuition costs through hefty scholarship-style giveaways.

Each year, Boojum aims to capture the spirit of Freshers in a way that feels real, relevant and rooted in student culture. “Bankrolled by Boojum” raises the bar again, offering not just a financial cushion but also sparking conversation across campuses with its unapologetically bold approach.

David Maxwell, Boojum CEO, added: “We’ve always believed that Boojum is more than just food, it’s a part of student life. Every year we hear the same stories: students working multiple jobs, skipping meals, or choosing between a night out and paying a bill.

That’s not how university should feel. We wanted to do something audacious that cuts through the noise, makes students smile and maybe even makes a real difference. Bankrolled by Boojum is about saying: here’s your chance to breathe, to celebrate this time in your life, and to let us fuel you, body and bank account included.”

One fund. One winner. Zero regrets (hopefully).