The funeral service for Baroness May Blood , who passed away on Friday 21st October, will be held in Ballygomartin Presbyterian Church on November 1 at 1.30pm.

A death notice in Funeral Times describes her as the ‘beloved Aunt of Mary and Husband Ted, Great Aunt to Heather and Husband Eric, children Catherine and Ben’.

She is also described as a ‘great Aunt to Mathew, wife Kenzie and children Faye and Axton’.

Warm tributes have been paid to Baroness May Blood since her passing at 84-years.

Baroness Blood was the first woman in Northern Ireland to be given a life peerage and was a champion for integrated education.

She left school at a young age to work in the Blackstaff Linen Mill in west Belfast. Her time there exposed her to horrendous working conditions, something she would later go on to fight against through her involvement in the trade union movement.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “May was a fearless and tireless campaigner to make Northern Ireland a better and more peaceful place. She was someone steeped in the community and focused entirely on making their lives better.

“May leaves a lasting legacy, not just amongst the many people her work directly helped, but right across Northern Ireland."

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson added: "Only last week I was asking after May and her health. She was one of Belfast's true characters – with classic ‘city charm’, she strived for social justice, scorned sectarianism and as small as she was, stood up to anyone who strayed in her way.

“We had wonderful times at Westminster that I will remember fondly. The rights of women, the quest for children to learn together and for society to grow together are all the better as a result of May Blood. Firmly rooted in the Shankill, the legacy she leaves are the seeds she sowed across our country."

The news comes as a book of condolence for Baroness May Blood has been opened at Belfast City Hall.

PRESS EYE LTD - BELFAST - NORTHERN IRELAND - 28 NOVEMBER 2007 - Picture By Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Belfast Telegraph Woman of the Year Awards in Association with SPAR. Baroness May Blood

Today the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Christina Black was joined by members of Baroness May Blood's family at City Hall to open a book of condolence.

The book is now available to sign by members of the public in the main reception area.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Christina Black opened a book of condolence in memory of Baroness May Blood at City Hall today (Monday 24 October). Councillor Black was joined by Mary McFall, a niece of Baroness Blood. The book will be available for members of the public to sign in the main reception hall of Belfast City Hall during normal opening hours. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye