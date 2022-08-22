Lyons unveils £2.8mfor struggling students
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced an additional £2.8m in support for higher education students.
Mr Lysons said his department makes student support funds available each year to the local higher education institutions for distribution to students who can demonstrate genuine hardship.
“I recognise the cost of living crisis is having an additional impact on many student households and students are facing increased financial pressures,” he said.
“In recognition of this, I am therefore pleased to be able to announce that for 2022/23 additional funding of £2.8 million will be provided through the Higher Education Student Support Funds to help those students who encounter financial hardship during the course of their studies.”
Most Popular
-
1
Non-identical twins get identical grades
-
2
What are the best secondary schools in Northern Ireland 2021? Sunday Times School Guide reveals Parent Power results
-
3
A-level results 2022: Pupils in Northern Ireland trounce every other region when it comes to As and A*s
-
4
Lyons unveils £2.8mfor struggling students
-
5
Northern Ireland school holidays 2022: full list of term holiday dates - including Easter and Platinum Jubilee
He said the funds are administered by the five higher education institutions in NI and that each institution is responsible for assessing students’ needs.
The Minister added: “I would encourage anyone who feels they may be eligible for additional support to contact their higher education institution to determine their eligibility. For example you may be able to receive support for help with living costs that are not already covered by other grants, or emergency payments to cover unexpected financial crises or exceptional costs – such as repairs to household equipment or if you are thinking of giving up your course because of financial problems and need financial help to keep studying.”
But an NI student leader pointed out that student finances have not had an inflationary rise in over a decade.
Chloe Ferguson, NUS-USI president, representing all university and college students in NI welcomed the funding, noting student finance was the biggest barrier to completing studies and a major contrinbutor to poor mentla health,
“However, this funding is a drop in the ocean compared to the real support students need to get through the cost of living crisis. Student Finance hasn’t risen with inflation for over a decade.”
For more information see: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/support-funds