Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Lysons said his department makes student support funds available each year to the local higher education institutions for distribution to students who can demonstrate genuine hardship.

“I recognise the cost of living crisis is having an additional impact on many student households and students are facing increased financial pressures,” he said.

“In recognition of this, I am therefore pleased to be able to announce that for 2022/23 additional funding of £2.8 million will be provided through the Higher Education Student Support Funds to help those students who encounter financial hardship during the course of their studies.”

Extra funding has been unveiling to help students struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the funds are administered by the five higher education institutions in NI and that each institution is responsible for assessing students’ needs.

The Minister added: “I would encourage anyone who feels they may be eligible for additional support to contact their higher education institution to determine their eligibility. For example you may be able to receive support for help with living costs that are not already covered by other grants, or emergency payments to cover unexpected financial crises or exceptional costs – such as repairs to household equipment or if you are thinking of giving up your course because of financial problems and need financial help to keep studying.”

But an NI student leader pointed out that student finances have not had an inflationary rise in over a decade.

Chloe Ferguson, NUS-USI president, representing all university and college students in NI welcomed the funding, noting student finance was the biggest barrier to completing studies and a major contrinbutor to poor mentla health,

“However, this funding is a drop in the ocean compared to the real support students need to get through the cost of living crisis. Student Finance hasn’t risen with inflation for over a decade.”