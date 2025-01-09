These are the schools closed today in Northern Ireland due to 'adverse weather' whilst travel disrupted as weather warnings continue
Snow, fog and ice have brought further disruption to parts of Northern Ireland today – with a number of schools closed.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for counties Antrim, Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone until 11am.
It has emerged that the majority of the school closures are in the north west.
Translink said it would not be able to provide bus services to untreated roads in the city.
Schools closing today are:
- Ballougry Primary School | 30 Mullenan Road – due to adverse weather
- Artigarvan Primary School | 31 Berryhill Road – due to adverse weather
- Greenhaw Primary School | Carnhill Estate – due to adverse weather.
- Bready Jubilee Primary School | 12 Cloughbuoy Road – due to adverse weather
- St Brigid's Primary School | Carnhill Estate – due to adverse weather
- St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Strathfoyle | Parkmore Drive – due to adverse weather
- Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery | Rectory Field – due to adverse weather
- St Patrick's and St Brigid's College | Claudy, 55 Main Street – due to adverse weather
- St Joseph's Boys' School | Westway – due to adverse weather
- Rossmar School | 2 Ballyquin Road – due to adverse weather
- Foyle College | Limavady Road – due to adverse weather
- Hazelbank Primary School | 20 Hazelbank Road – due to adverse weather
- Windsor Hill Primary School | Church Avenue – due to no heating
Meanwhile it has emerged that temperatures fell to -7C in Castlederg, County Tyrone, overnight.
