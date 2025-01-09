These are the schools closed today in Northern Ireland due to 'adverse weather' whilst travel disrupted as weather warnings continue

Schools closed

Snow, fog and ice have brought further disruption to parts of Northern Ireland today – with a number of schools closed.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for counties Antrim, Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone until 11am.

It has emerged that the majority of the school closures are in the north west.

Translink said it would not be able to provide bus services to untreated roads in the city.

Schools closing today are:

Ballougry Primary School | 30 Mullenan Road – due to adverse weather

Artigarvan Primary School | 31 Berryhill Road – due to adverse weather

Greenhaw Primary School | Carnhill Estate – due to adverse weather.

Bready Jubilee Primary School | 12 Cloughbuoy Road – due to adverse weather

St Brigid's Primary School | Carnhill Estate – due to adverse weather

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Strathfoyle | Parkmore Drive – due to adverse weather

Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery | Rectory Field – due to adverse weather

St Patrick's and St Brigid's College | Claudy, 55 Main Street – due to adverse weather

St Joseph's Boys' School | Westway – due to adverse weather

Rossmar School | 2 Ballyquin Road – due to adverse weather

Foyle College | Limavady Road – due to adverse weather

Hazelbank Primary School | 20 Hazelbank Road – due to adverse weather

Windsor Hill Primary School | Church Avenue – due to no heating