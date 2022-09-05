Ann’s Care Home plans £3.6m Clogher facility creating 100 jobs

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family run company, which currently operates 15 care homes across Northern Ireland, has submitted plans to deliver the ambitious project on the site of the previous Valley Care Home in Clogher. The care home closed in January 2021 and Ann’s Care Homes purchased the building in December 2021.

The new care facility would offer 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of 21,635 square feet in area.

Externally the proposed development allows for new landscaping to provide a welcoming and scenic environment. Residents would have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens. There would also be ample parking facilities for visiting family members.

Michael McQuade of Ann’s Care Homes, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Ann’s Care Homes with plans for a new and modern facility in Clogher. If approved, the care home would provide a state-of-the-art design and build whilst offering 36 residents the highest quality of care that we at Ann’s pride ourselves on delivering with integrity and consistency. The planning application has been developed and submitted to Mid Ulster District Council and, if successful, will provide a significant jobs boost in both the construction and care sectors.”

Further to the proposed developments, the existing Tullybroom House, which offers rooms for 19 residents, is being fully renovated. Work has already commenced to upgrade the existing facilities to provide and meet modern care standards and includes a new gym and therapy room. The nursing home is currently pending registration with the RQIA and once approved and reopened, it will be under new management as part of Ann’s Care Homes.

The facility is being renamed Sunnyside Retreat and will provide high spec accommodation for residents living with mental health and physical disabilities.

In preparation for the reopening of Sunnyside Retreat Care Home, Ann’s Care Homes is currently recruiting for a number of positions including registered general nurse, care assistants and ancillary staff. Interested applicants are invited to attend a Recruitment Day on Saturday, September 30 from 10am – 4pm at Sunnyside Retreat Care Home or alternatively send a CV to [email protected]