This Cervical Screening Awareness Week (until June 25) the Public Health Agency (PHA) is highlighting the importance of attending cervical screening tests when invited.

Between 2016 and 2020 in Northern Ireland, there was an average of 81 people diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, and around 21 deaths annually.

Dr Tracy Owen, from the Public Health Agency said: “Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented thanks to screening, so it is really important to attend for cervical screening when invited. It could save your life.”

The screening test (often known as a ‘smear test’) looks for abnormal changes in the cells that line the cervix, the lower part of the womb. These abnormal changes may go on to develop into cancer if left untreated. The screening is designed to pick up any changes to these cells so that they can be monitored or treated.

In Northern Ireland, cervical screening is available to women and other people with a cervix aged 25–64. This is the age group where screening is of most benefit. Screening is offered every three years if you are aged 25–49, and every five years if you are aged 50–64.

Dr Owen continued: “The screening test may feel daunting for many people, particularly if it is your first time. However, the process is really simple and will only take a few minutes. Tests are usually carried out by a nurse who will explain exactly what happens and make sure you feel comfortable throughout.

“As well as attending screening appointments, I would also urge people to familiarise themselves with the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer, including vaginal bleeding after sex, between periods or after the menopause; vaginal discharge that is not normal for you; persistent back or tummy pains; and/or pain during sex.

“You may feel worried if you do notice these unusual symptoms but it’s important to be checked by a GP if your symptoms change, get worse, or do not feel normal for you. If you feel something isn’t normal at any time, reach out to your GP.”

Temporary changes to the way cervical screening samples are processed in the laboratory were introduced from March 2023 to manage the current backlog.

Co-testing has been introduced as an interim measure on all samples sent as part of the Cervical Screening Programme. This means samples are tested in a two-step process as follows.

1. Human papillomavirus (HPV) testing (for specific ‘high risk’ types of HPV), followed by

2. Cytology investigation (examination under a microscope)

Step 1 is used to prioritise samples for cytology. If the sample tests negative for HPV, the chances of a patient developing a cancer are very low. However, under these arrangements, all specimens will still undergo cytology in due course.

The new temporary process aims to manage the clinical risk caused by delays in cytology investigations by identifying those patients who are at higher risk of cervical cancer.

“HPV is a very common group of viruses. They do not cause any problems for most people, but for some it can cause abnormal cells that can sometimes turn into cancer. Testing for HPV is the most effective way of identifying those at risk.” Dr Owen concluded.

Plans are also under way to change the system permanently so that all samples are tested for high-risk HPV (primary HPV testing). Once primary HPV testing is introduced, samples sent for routine screening will only be prepared for cytology if HPV is detected.

The other important way of helping to protect against future cervical cancer is through the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine which is offered to all girls and boys in Year 9 in school.

The HPV vaccine helps protect against two types of the virus that cause most cases of cervical cancer. If you have been eligible for the vaccine but have not received it in school, you can still receive it free of charge until the age of 25. You can find out if you are eligible by contacting your GP.

