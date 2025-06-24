Co Down woman Aoife’s ‘Sight Towards the Summit’ challenge raises over £45,500 for sight loss charity RNIB
Aoife McGlade, 28, from Mayobridge, recently completed the gruelling Mourne Seven Sevens challenge — a trek across seven of the highest peaks in the Mourne Mountains — as part of her ‘Sight Towards the Summit’ campaign. Her team’s efforts have so far raised an incredible £45,586 for RNIB, a charity that has provided crucial support to her and her family.
The cause is deeply personal for Aoife, who was diagnosed with Stargardt disease — a form of juvenile macular degeneration — at just 13 years old. The genetic condition affects central vision and has also been diagnosed in her younger brother.
“Sight loss can affect anyone at any stage of life,” Aoife said. “I started noticing that I had to look very closely at textbooks and anything I was reading. My mum took me for an eye test, and that’s when we discovered that both I and my brother, who was 11 at the time, had Stargardt.”
Despite the challenges, Aoife has continued to adapt, navigating university and professional life with determination. She now relies on text magnifiers and screen-reading software at work and follows practices like the 20/20/20 rule to help reduce eye strain.
“Over the last few years, I've noticed a small change in my sight — particularly in the workplace,” she explained. “It’s been a process of figuring things out over time, and I’m still adjusting.”
As part of a graduate scheme, Aoife was seconded to companies across the UK and Switzerland — often travelling alone and navigating unfamiliar places with limited vision.
“I remember feeling overwhelmed with doubt. But around that time, RNIB launched their ‘See the Person, Not the Sight Loss’ campaign. Watching the video gave me a real sense of reassurance — I felt understood and represented.”
She credits the RNIB with guiding her through some of the most difficult moments, including support through their helpline, workplace advice, and emotional guidance.
“Their employment advisors helped me see my strengths and find a way forward,” she said. “Their campaigns reminded me that my condition doesn’t define me — it’s just one part of my story.”
Growing up near the Mournes, Aoife developed a love of the mountains — despite the challenges posed by her condition.
“The way up is okay, but coming down is trickier with depth perception. I held onto dad’s backpack quite a bit.”
She emphasised that the challenge wasn’t just about climbing mountains, but about “breaking down barriers.”
“Every donation will help fund RNIB’s vital services, from their helpline to their Eye Care Liaison Officers who support people newly diagnosed with sight loss and their families.”
Aoife extended heartfelt thanks to those who supported the campaign, including colleagues of her sister at Options Technology, who joined the challenge and contributed an astounding £33,893.
“I’m so incredibly grateful. Together, we can create a world where everyone sees the person, not the sight loss,” she said.
For more information or support, visit rnib.org.uk, call 0303 123 9999, or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.