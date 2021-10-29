Covid-19: Figures reveal areas of NI with highest virus-linked deaths

Figures show extent of Covid-linked deaths

Another 49 deaths were noted by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) in the week from October 15 to October 22, up from 35 the previous week and 30 the week before that.

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra to 3,611, higher than the 2,657 reported by the Department of Health to the same date.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different sources and is always higher than the department’s total.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The Nisra figure includes 2,465 deaths in hospital, 850 in care homes, 14 in hospices and 282 at residential or other locations. Nisra reported that, up to October 22, the deaths of 1,120 care home residents were linked to Covid, 31% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending October 22 was 313 – 24 fewer than in the previous week and nine more than the five-year average of 304.

People aged 75 and over accounted for 74.3% of the Covid-related deaths between March 19 2020 and October 22 2021.

Across the pandemic, the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid-Ulster council areas have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.4% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.6% respectively), according to Nisra.