An Executive paper from Health Minister Robin Swann to his ministerial colleagues has said Northern Ireland is “not yet at a point where we can set a date for an end to social distancing”.

The Executive met on Thursday to discuss further relaxations of Covid restrictions.

In his paper, Mr Swann said the progress of the Delta variant provides “grounds for concern”.

He added: “We are not yet at the point where we can set a date for an end to social distancing, the use of face coverings or the other public health measures that have been so important throughout the pandemic. Normality, as we knew it in 2019, is still some way off.

“While the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant remain small, the evidence from Great Britain indicates that this could change very rapidly. Testing in the last few days has indicated that up to 25% of new cases here may be Delta variant.”

In his Executive paper, Robin Swann also said the Delta variant was associated with a higher risk of hospital admission.

He added: “In the event of the Delta variant becoming dominant, modelling indicates the potential for a significant fresh surge of positive cases and hospitalisations by late summer/early autumn.

“It needs to be emphasised that this is by no means inevitable. Modelling is not a prediction and there are many uncertainties in every potential scenario.