Restrictions on international travel have eased, meaning many people are now once again travelling internationally.

But while the new travel rules mean that Day 8 Covid tests will no longer be needed for fully vaccinated travellers, you will still need to do a Day 2 test once you return from your trip.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting a Day 2 lateral flow test, including when you should take it, where you can get them and how much it will cost.

Fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK from non-red listed countries will need to take a two day test.

What are the current travels rules for anyone returning to the UK?

If you are fully vaccinated and are travelling from a non-red list country, there are a few things you will need to do when returning back to the UK.

You will firstly need to fill out a UK Passenger Locator Form on arrival or in the 48 hours before arrival to Northern Ireland.

Before you travel back to Northern Ireland, you will need to book and pay for either a day two PCR or Lateral Flow test to be taken on or before day two following your arrival.

You must be able to prove that you have been fully vaccinated with a document either in paper or digital form, such as the NI Covid Certificate.

What is a lateral flow test?

A lateral flow test is a test that helps screen for cases of Covid-19.

The test involves taking a sample from your throat and nose, or from your nose only, using a swab.

It is a rapid test, meaning you may get a result in 15 to 30 minutes to an hour depending on the type of lateral flow test you’ve taken.

When should I take my day 2 lateral flow test?

There has been some confusion around when you have to take the day 2 lateral flow test.

Although it's called a day 2 test, you can take your lateral flow test within two days of your arrival - not necessarily on the second day.

Where can I get a Day Two test - and how much will it cost?

To book a day two lateral flow test, you can visit the UK Government’s list of approved private test providers here.

Prices for test vary, from as little as £4.99 up to £34.99.

When you return to UK after travelling you will need to show proof that you have booked a Day Two test, along with your completed Passenger Locator Form and vaccinated certificate.

Visit the NI Direct website to find out more.