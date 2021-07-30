Mid and East Antrim plans for return of full opening hours at leisure centres

Councillors approved the decision behind closed doors at a meeting of the borough council earlier this month.

The resumption of full membership fees will also return in September.

At the meeting, councillors were asked to consider bringing prices “into line” at the borough’s three leisures in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena.

Larne Leisure Centre

Members were also asked to consider extending opening hours in August if there is an increase in demand during July.

Currently, the leisure centres are operating reduced hours since reopening following an easing of Covid restrictions. Larne Leisure Centre and Carrick’s Amphitheatre close at 8.00pm on weekdays and at 3.00pm at weekends.

Access to the centres is strictly by bookable session only for both members and non-members and sessions can be booked seven days in advance.

Mid and East Antrim Council was strongly criticised by swimming clubs in the borough last year for remaining shut at the end of lockdown despite being allowed to reopen by the Northern Ireland Executive.

This decision was not reviewed until late August with access made available for local swimming clubs ahead of a return by the public in October.

Mid and East Antrim’s leisure centres closed again in November following the announcement of a “circuit breaker” by the Executive in response to the pandemic and remained shut in line with Covid regulations during a second lockdown this year.

According to statistics published today (Friday), 297 people have died from a Covid-related death in Mid and East Antrim.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

