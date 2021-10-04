Robin Swann: Still time to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before Christmas

Health Minister Robin Swann said 130 community pharmacies have signed up to administer Moderna vaccinations

The minister said 130 local pharmacies spread across Northern Ireland are now signed up to provide the Moderna vaccine to everyone aged 18 who has yet to get their first dose.

“I am delighted that a large number of community pharmacists are on board for this phase [of the vaccine roll-out],” Mr Swann said.

“They will now be taking the lead role in providing first doses. Every single jab administered in Northern Ireland is important, every single dose makes a difference.”

He added: “With the eight-week gap between doses, anyone coming forward for their first dose now will still have time for their second jab before Christmas. They can enjoy the festive season with the added and vital protection that vaccination gives – both for them and people close to them.”