Two further coronavirus deaths recorded in Northern Ireland, and 2,922 cases

Two patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 3:00 pm
Sign for the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Dundonald Hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths recorded by the Stormont health department to 3,017.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Another 2,922 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.

On Wednesday morning, there were 439 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 29 in intensive care.

A total of 3,593,453 vaccine doses have been administered, including 864,482 boosters.

Northern IrelandCovid-19Department of Health