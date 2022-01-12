Two further coronavirus deaths recorded in Northern Ireland, and 2,922 cases
Two patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.
That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths recorded by the Stormont health department to 3,017.
Another 2,922 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.
On Wednesday morning, there were 439 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 29 in intensive care.
A total of 3,593,453 vaccine doses have been administered, including 864,482 boosters.