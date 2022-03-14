What is Deltacron? Delta-Omicron Covid variant explained - what are the symptoms and how many cases in the UK?

A new strain of Covid that combines both the Delta and Omicron variant has been discovered by scientists.

Named Deltacron, it has been officially confirmed as a variant, with suspected cases noted around the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Deltacron variant and what this might mean for Covid in the UK.

What is Deltacron?

Deltacron was confirmed on Tuesday after virologists at L’Institut Pasteur in Paris submitted its full genomic sequence to the international Covid database.

The strain's genetic code is made up of both the Delta and Omicron variants.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) have said that they are “tracking and discussing” Deltacron following confirmation of the strain.

What are the symptoms of Deltacron?

The symptoms of the Deltacron variant have not yet been confirmed, but they are expected to be similar to the Delta and Omicron variant.

The main symptoms of the Delta variant include a high temperature, a continuous cough, and a loss in taste or smell.

Whereas the Omicron variant symptoms tend to include a runny nose, headache, sneezing, persistent cough, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, nausea and night sweats.

How many cases have been detected?

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that there have been a, 'handful,' of cases detected in the UK.

Adding that the new variant was “not of particular concern” as Omicron remains the dominant strain in the UK.

In the USA 41 cases of Deltacron have been detected, with further cases found in northern France, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Are Covid cases rising in the UK?

Cases of Covid have been rising throughout the UK, with the number of infections rising by 46% in a week.

Data from mperial College London’s React-1 study has found that cases are increasing amongst those over the age of 55, with hospitalisations increasing by 12%.

Chief medical adviser, Susan Hopkins at the UKHSA, said,

“Covid-19 is still circulating at high levels due to the high transmissibility of circulating variants and expected increases in social mixing."