Eamonn Holmes: GB News presenter jokes chronic pain treatment has left him looking like a hedgehog

The GB News presenter turned to the procedure, a form of alternative medicine, as he fights a long-term back issue.

Cupping is a form of treatment where suction is created on the skin with the application of heated cups in an effort to improve blood flow in problem areas.

And the Ulsterman revealed the results of his treatment by showing a picture of his personal trainer, James Davies, applying the cups which he joked had left him looking like a hedgehog.

Speaking about it on GB News this morning (THU) Eamonn, 62, added: “I’ve got this problem with my back and sciatic nerve and someone recommended to me to get the circulation flowing around your body, that you should become more like a hedgehog.

He joked that he could not remove them and his physio abandoned him: “This is me last night…he went home he left me he left me, I couldn't get them off and slept on my front all night.”

Despite being left covered in bruises, he said he thought it had helped: “It did help me sleep a bit better, I think.”

Eamonn opened up on his health battle earlier this year and jokingly said he might have to get a nurse in older age rather than rely on wife Ruth Langsford.

“I’ve had a hellish ten months with these dislocated discs on my sciatic nerve. So I’m certainly not walking a lot this year, but I think just as you get older your appetite gets less,” he said.

“I get treatment every day. I get physio every day. I do exercises every day, get a bit of massage, which sounds pleasant but never is. But chronic pain is hideous.”

When asked about his fears over his wife having to take care of him in the future, Holmes joked she “hasn’t got the most caring nature”.

“What’s that nurse called in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest?” Nurse Ratched? “That’s her,” Holmes added.

Eamonn Holnes with his physio in battle against chronic pain