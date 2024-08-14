Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A charity football tournament held at Ballymena Showgrounds has successfully raised funds for two charities, Remember My Baby (RMB) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

​The match, which took place on Saturday, August 10 and resulted in a victory for the red team, sponsored by Snapdragon, raising a total of £11,500 for the two charities.

Digital transformation partner and services company in Belfast, Telefónica Tech, sponsored one of the participating teams and provided their kits, while the opposition team was sponsored by Snapdragon, who were recently announced as Manchester United’s new principal shirt partner.

In July 2023, Michael and Kylie Steinberg tragically lost their twin sons Micah and Matthew at just 22 weeks.

Event organisers Michael Steinberg and wife Kylie

To honour their boys, they set up the initiative ‘Two of a Kind’ (TOAK) which has so far hosted two events, a pub quiz held last month and the football match.

The funds raised will benefit RMB and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, both of which provided invaluable support to the couple during the time of their loss.

The teams included a combination of family and friends of the couple and a Two of a Kind cup was awarded to the winners on the day.

Speaking of the success of the event, Michael Steinberg, technical services engineer at Telefónica Tech UK&I, said: “We established Two of a Kind to honour our sons.

"The support from RMB and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was incredible during the hardest time in our lives, and we wanted to give back to both charities and it seemed fitting to do so around the first anniversary of losing our boys.

"I shared the idea of the football match with my workplace, Telefónica Tech, and they were so supportive from start, sponsoring one of the teams.

"As a longtime Manchester United fan, I was delighted to have Snapdragon involved as they sponsored the other team.

"The atmosphere on the day of the match was electric. Thank you to everyone who attended the match and donated, we are absolutely blown away by the overwhelming kindness and generosity, all in the name of Micah and Matthew.”

Telefónica Tech UK&I has over 1,000 employees, with 330 plus based in Belfast.

Ellen Dickson, VP of Enterprise Health Services at Telefónica Tech UK&I, added: “Telefónica Tech was proud to support our colleague Michael in any way that we could to make the match a success and to raise vital funds for these two deserving charities.

"It was an honour to be part of the event and sponsor one of the teams.

"As a company, it is essential to support our colleagues in both their professional and personal lives, and we are proud of what Michael has achieved during such a difficult time in his life.”