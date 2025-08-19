John Cooney: Brother of tragic boxer who died after title fight in Ulster Hall now raising awareness of organ donation

The brother of boxer John Cooney who died after a title fight in the Ulster Hall in February is now trying to raise awareness of organ donation.

After the boxing match John Cooney, 28, suffered an intracranial haemorrhage and had surgery to relieve pressure on his brain following the bout at the Ulster Hall.

In a GoFundMe Aaron Cooney said: ‘Earlier this year my brother passed away from a brain injury sustained in a boxing bout in Belfast city.

‘Luckily due to the injury being in the brain stem we as a family were able to donate all 5 of my brothers organs.

John Cooney

‘Thanks to this we as a family got to feel the essence of giving somebody a new life and a second chance to live life to the fullest.

‘After this experience I knew I had to do more to help this amazing cause.

‘So me and a few friends have decided to run a half marathon in my brothers name and all proceeds will go to the Strange Boat Donor Foundation’.

The post adds that the foundation aims to ‘further the research in this field but also has created a beautiful park in Salthill, Galway in which anybody can take a few minutes out of their day to have a peaceful walk and see some of the benches dedicated to the amazing people who donated their organs and saved lives’.

A book of condolence has opened in the Ulster Hall in Belfast to pay tribute to boxer John Cooney following his death a week after a title fight in Belfast.

‘All donations are greatly appreciated and we thank you for all of your help,’ it adds.

After Mr Cooney’s death, they thanked the staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Speaking at the time to BBC News NI, Mark Dunlop, Mr Cooney's manager said he "can't blame anybody" and Mr Cooney's family "don't blame anybody".

"They loved their son and they came up here to support him," he added.

"It's devastating, it's just surreal that we are coming here to pay our respects to a guy that was like a family member to me.

"Really we shouldn't be here mourning him, we should really be celebrating him," Mr Dunlop said.

"John knew the dangers, the family know the dangers... everyone involved in boxing know that it carries a risk.

"But if you look at the worldwide boxing scene, the number of fatalities is minute".

Mr Dunlop said he will remember Mr Cooney for his "cheeky smile", his "dedication" and how he "lived" for the sport.