King Charles diagnosis: Love and good wishes extended from Northern Ireland after his shock cancer news

Good wishes have been sent from the Orange Order @OrangeOrder who say: ‘The thoughts and prayers of the Grand Master and Brethren of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland are with His Majesty King Charles III and his family at this time.

‘All members of the Orange Family are encouraged to remember The King in prayer.’

DUP MLA William Humphrey (@WmHumphreyDUP) has also encouraged the public to remember King Charles in prayer.

He said: ‘Let’s remember His Majesty King Charles lll and the Royal family in Prayer at this difficult time.

God Save The King!’

The Catholic Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon), said: “#KingCharles and his family are in my thoughts and prayers.

"As he begins his treatment I wish him healing, strength and courage for the days ahead.”

Another message from Antrim Lieutenancy @ALieutenancy says : ‘O n behalf of the people of Co. Antrim, the Lord-Lieutenant sends his best wishes to HM The King, and his family, for his battle with cancer. God Save the King. Long Live the King #KingCharles #theking’

The President of Ireland @PresidentIRL President Higgins also extended his best wishes online saying he ‘is very sorry and concerned to hear today's statement regarding King Charles' medical diagnosis’.

‘The President has sent his best wishes on behalf of the people of Ireland to the King for his treatment and full recovery, as well as to Queen Camilla and his family’

Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor, Darryl Wilson, in a Facebook post said: ‘Extending Warm Wishes to King Charles for a Speedy Recovery

In light of the recent cancer diagnosis affecting our monarch, King Charles, I would like to wish His Majesty's rapid recovery.

As a community we often encounter this awful disease, no matter who receives a diagnosis, we always extend sincere thoughts and positive energy to those fighting this illness and their loved ones.

I am sure you will join with me in wishing His Majesty's swift and complete recovery,"

File photo dated 29/01/21 of King Charles III departing The London Clinic in central London, where King Charles had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

God Save the King’

Another message from The Parachute Regiment @TheParachuteReg says: ‘Wishing our King and Colonel in Chief a full and speedy recovery.

#RoyalFamily #KingCharles’

This morning the first item of business in the Assembly was Alliance’s @SorchaEastwood expressing her sympathy and giving support for King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis, praising the King for raising awareness and public awareness of cancer.

Jim Allister @JimAllister at the Assembly extended his thoughts and prayers with HM the King and His family following his cancer diagnosis.