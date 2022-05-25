Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: Abortion is proper healthcare and I have a moral duty to expand access

Brandon Lewis

He lamented the ongoing lack of co-ordination about how and by whom terminations are provided, dubbing them “proper healthcare”.

Abortion laws in the region were liberalised in 2019 following laws passed by Westminster, at a time when the powersharing government at Stormont had collapsed.

But while abortions are provided via health trusts, there is no overall co-ordination or plan because the Department of Health (under UUP man Robin Swann) has yet to create a centralised blueprint for how they are provided nationwide.

Mr Swann said he is seeking legal advice.

Mr Lewis told the PA news agency: “I’ve said all along this should be done by the devolved administration, but if it’s clear that the devolved administration won’t do it, I have a moral duty to act because I do think women should have access to proper healthcare the same as they do in the rest of the UK, but I also have a legal duty on me from the 2019 act that Parliament passed...