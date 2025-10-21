Reclaiming the Power of Pause: Nothing Day Returns for 2025

Belfast will celebrate its second annual Nothing Day on Monday 3rd November 2025 with a radical reminder for people to take time for themselves and embrace the power and possibilities of pause. Nothing Day is aimed at tackling the fallout from a culture of hustle, busyness and burnout and allow people to establish new space for creativity.

Organised by creative consultancy Daisy Chain Inc, the Nothing Day celebration is encouraging everyone - individuals, families, organisations and businesses - to spend time doing nothing.

The day will include the opportunity for people to come together in the MAC, Belfast to spend time doing nothing, together. Running from 11am to 4pm and open to everyone, the day will include curated communal nothing experiences, helpful for those who may be uncomfortable with doing nothing. This will include ‘(in)activities’ and screen free lunchtime, culminating in ‘competitive nothingness’ in the afternoon, complete with prizes.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Nothing Day, Jonny McEwen from Daisy Chain Inc says it’s clear there is an urgent need to do less for the betterment of ourselves.

“Some of our most creative breakthroughs happen when we’re not trying to achieve anything at all. When we stop filling every moment, we start to see the world, and ourselves, more clearly. But in a culture obsessed with productivity, stillness is often misunderstood or dismissed.”

“Nothing Day is an open invitation to pause. It’s about making intentional space - switching off your phone, going for a walk, journaling, daydreaming, or simply staring out a window. It’s also a chance to connect with others around the idea of doing less. This year’s Nothing Day returns to the MAC in Belfast, where participants will gather to do... absolutely nothing, together.”

The movement is backed by research. A study by the University of Central Lancashire reveals that if people do nothing to the point where they get really bored, they become creative, starting to think in novel and productive ways.

“We get it, the concept of ‘nothing’ can feel unsettling, especially in the workplace,” Jonny acknowledges. “But reframing it is essential. The pause isn’t the problem, it’s the potential. If we want fresh ideas, new perspectives, and real change, we need to stop glorifying busy and start making room for stillness.”

Join the movement on Nothing Day 2025 - not to do more, but to make space for what matters.