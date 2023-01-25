He also hit out at the “utter lack of preparedness” exhibited by those in the Leave camp who supported a “rush for the door” approach to Brexit.

He was speaking as the Protocol Sub-Committee of the House of Lords looks set to convene during mid-afternoon.

The session will see peers of assorted political stripes question three witnesses on the subject: Kate Ling from the health trust umbrella group The NHS Confederation, Mark Dayan from the health think-tank Nuffield Trust, and Alan Stout, deputy chairman of doctors’ de facto trade union the BMA.

A session last week heard from Martin Sawer, executive director of the Healthcare Distribution Association, representing medicine wholesalers.

“We have already seen signs of divergence in types of medicines not being supplied to Northern Ireland,” he said.

"The tectonic plates between GB and NI are slowly moving apart, and all the regulations are being stuck on top like sticking plasters, but the actual fundamental core of the problem, in our view, is the Northern Ireland Protocol because of Brexit.”

Sir Reg, one of the committee members, said the EU has shown a degree of flexibility on medicines, and while “there is a perception out there that medicines is fixed … the fact of the matter is that it’s far from fixed”.

He pointed out that some major pharma manufacturers regard Northern Ireland as such a tiny market that it’s not worth the red tape (such as creating different packaging or applying for different legal certificates).

“I’m now conditioned to the view that they [the committee witnesses] will have a rather unflattering picture to paint, certainly if last week’s testimony was anything to go by,” said Sir Reg.

“I’m expecting more bad news to be perfectly honest.”

He also criticised those who had been been “rabid” in their hunger for Brexit, and went on to support Boris Johnson’s version of what “getting Brexit done” looks like.

“What I think it illustrates is the utter lack of preparedness,” said Sir Reg.

“People hadn’t done their homework. They charged into this head-first on a sort of wave of emotion without any thought to the detail. And we are paying a price.”