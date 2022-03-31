Temporary pause of births at Lagan Valley Hospital after ‘concerns raised about very small number of cases who have birthed in the unit’

In a statement the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said that ‘all current ante-natal and post-natal services will continue to be provided in the unit’.

They added that expectant mothers will be offered alternative care, including Midwifery Led care in the Home from Home Unit in the Ulster Hospital.

The statement adds that the ‘South Eastern Trust is taking this precautionary action because of concerns that have been raised about a very small number of cases who have birthed in the unit’.

Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn

“These cases are under active review and we are engaging with the families involved,” added the statement.

“We understand this decision may be disappointing for both staff in the unit and expectant mothers, however the Trust has taken this temporary action in the interest of patient safety, pending the outcome of these reviews.

“All expectant mothers scheduled to give birth in the Midwifery Led Unit in the Lagan Valley Hospital and all staff impacted by this temporary action are being contacted by the Trust.”

The statement added that on average 8 women give birth in this unit each month.

“The Trust is unable to comment at the moment while the reviews are underway. It will however provide further updates when the reviews are complete,” added the statement..

