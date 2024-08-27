Titanic Belfast has partnered with Terry Bradley and AWARE NI to launch a ‘Motorcycle Meet Up’ to help raise awareness of mental health. Pictured at the launch of the event are Jarlath McCreanor, AWARE NI Volunteer; Terry Bradley; Alan Waring from Belfast Harley Davidson and Leigh Osborne, Head of Fundraising AWARE NI.

Titanic Belfast has partnered with Terry Bradley and Aware NI to launch a Motorcycle Meet Up to help raise awareness of mental health.

Bikers from across Northern Ireland are being invited to park their motorcycles on the iconic Titanic Slipways on Sunday, September 15, from 1–3pm. The event will give people the opportunity to come together in an environment where they can talk and find out more about the mental health support that is available to them.

Guests can also view Terry Bradley’s free summer exhibition - Dockers & Dolls – The Art of Terry Bradley which, due to popular demand, has been extended until Sunday, September 29 in Titanic Belfast and showcases his work across the years including his pieces relating to mental health awareness.

Terry Bradley said: “Throughout my career, I have shared my own mental health struggles and I’m a firm believer that talking openly and publicly has helped me accept this part of my life and be able to deal with it on a daily basis. In doing this, I hope I have encouraged other people to do the same. It’s important that anyone struggling with their own mental health, knows that they are not alone. There are so many people around you in your own circle, as well as many organisations, who are there to help and support you. The first step is starting the conversation.

“I am delighted to team up with Titanic Belfast and AWARE NI to launch the ‘Motorcycle Meet Up’, an opportunity for everyone, not just bikers, to come along and talk. It will be a supportive environment, where you will be able to speak to people who are there to help and can also signpost you to where you can find further support.”

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast said: “In Terry Bradley’s summer exhibition at Titanic Belfast, Dockers & Dolls – The Art of Terry Bradley, he has curated a very personal and reflective display of his artwork, showing how introducing colour into his work signified a shift in his own mental health. In admirably sharing his own journey with us, Terry is helping to create awareness of the importance of supporting those who struggle with their mental health and in talking about it if you are struggling. We hope that this event will give people from across Northern Ireland the opportunity to connect, talk and feel supported. Whether you're a biker or simply a fan of motorcycles, we hope the 'Motorcycle Meet Up' will offer a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and enjoy a memorable experience."

Leigh Osborne, head of Fundraising at AWARE NI, added, "We are honoured to be selected as the charity of choice for this exciting event and look forward to bringing together bikers and non-bikers alike in a shared mission to raise awareness for mental health. We hope the ‘Motorcycle Meet Up’ will foster a strong sense of community, provide a platform to discuss mental health openly, and raise vital funds to support AWARE NI’s network of peer-led support groups and education programmes.”