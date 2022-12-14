One of the first to pay tribute was SDLP MP Colum Eastwood MP.

He said the former interim advocate for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse (HIA), who also served as a victims’ commissioner, had been a vociferous advocate for abuse victims.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all of the SDLP are with the family and friends of Brendan McAllister following his sad passing,” the Foyle MP said.

"During his time as a victim's commissioner and interim HIA advocate Mr McAllister worked tirelessly on behalf of victims and made sure that their voices were heard at the highest level of government as they fought for truth and justice.

“Mr McAllister’s efforts were key in securing financial compensation for victims following the findings of the Hart inquiry, he was a champion of a group who had been through the most horrendous ordeal imaginable and was determined to ensure that those responsible were held accountable for their role in this dark period in our history.

“Brendan McAllister also made a huge contribution to public life and the peace process in the North through his efforts around reconciliation and mediation and his contributions will be greatly missed.”

In a post he added: “As we come to Christmas 2022 in NI, the loss of people of the calibre of Eamon Phoenix, May Blood and Brendan McAllister in such short order is a heavy blow.

Victims Commissioner Brendan McAllister

"These were some of the real leaders of my generation and I am grateful, distraught and inspired in almost equal measure.”

In a Tweet Duncan Morrow, the former Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Community Relations Council and a Ulster University Professor, said: “So sad that my dear friend Brendan McAllister has died.

"One of the most dedicated, courageous and compassionate people I ever knew and a true peace-builder.”

Brendan McAllister, Commission for Victims and Survivors hearing first hand accounts from Berry Reaney who was attending a lodge meeting in Tullyvallen Orange Hall near Newtownhamilton when five orangemen were shot dead by the IRA in 1975

Also on Twitter Simon Coveney added: “Saddened to hear of the untimely death of Brendan McAllister.

"As a Victims Commissioner and through his work with Mediation NI, Brendan’s compassion and humanity always shone through.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP ⁦ @dfatirl”

The DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly @little_pengelly Tweeted: “I am so saddened to hear of the death of Brendan McAllister.

" I worked with him over many years in various roles.

"Quietly spoken, determined and passionate about achieving good and a better future.

"In the years since, he always had a word of gracious encouragement. Gone too soon”

Mediation NI added: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that the founding Director of @MediationNI , Brendan McAllister, has died on Tuesday morning (13th December 2022) following a short illness at the age of 66.”

Mr McAllister, from Newry, was a long time mediation expert.

According to reports he was ordained earlier this year as a Catholic Church deacon.

In 1992, he was appointed director of Mediation Northern Ireland and spent the next 16 years working on many complex and difficult cases.

A post on Funeral Times describes him as “McAllister (Newry) Very Rev Deacon Brendan RIP, died suddenly 13th December 2022 in Daisy Hill Hospital, following a short illness”.

He is also describes as the “dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth, deeply devoted father to Anna, Joseph and Tom, loving Granda to Dara, Oisín and Shaan, dearest brother of Marie, Sheila, Kevin and Seamus and a caring father-in-law, brother in law and uncle”.

