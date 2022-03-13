TV star Eamonn Holmes launches Care Zone mobile health unit in Oldpark area of north Belfast

The GB News presenter, 62, cut the ribbon on the ‘Care Zone Mobile Unit’, which will remove barriers to accessing important health care information for people the Oldpark area, where the popular TV celebrity grew up.

Eamonn, who has long been a supporter of the Care Zone and the work that they do, was the special guest at Saturday’s event at the YEHA project in north Belfast.

Jo Murphy, from the Care Zone, said: “The mobile unit will be an exciting and innovative care hub, providing services and information on a range of health and well-being issues, and the potential it has to support people here is huge.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eamonn Holmes helps the Care Zone in North Belfast launch their new community mobile unit

“As we emerge from Covid, it will be a way for people to re-engage with health-related services, and it will be central to allowing the community champions locally, who are the real driving force behind positive change, to make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Alex Bunting, from Inspire, who gifted the mobile unit to Care Zone, said: “When we were engaging with the Care Zone on their plans to tackle the issue of a lack of local services, we recognised that we had a resource which could be better utilised in the delivery of local services, particularly having seen how Covid has changed service delivery.

“In providing the mobile unit to the Care Zone we know it will be used to great effect to improve health outcomes.