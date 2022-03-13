TV star Eamonn Holmes launches Care Zone mobile health unit in Oldpark area of north Belfast
Eamonn Holmes was back in his home city at the weekend to launch a new mobile unit which will transform how health and wellbeing information and services are delivered across an area of north Belfast.
The GB News presenter, 62, cut the ribbon on the ‘Care Zone Mobile Unit’, which will remove barriers to accessing important health care information for people the Oldpark area, where the popular TV celebrity grew up.
Eamonn, who has long been a supporter of the Care Zone and the work that they do, was the special guest at Saturday’s event at the YEHA project in north Belfast.
Jo Murphy, from the Care Zone, said: “The mobile unit will be an exciting and innovative care hub, providing services and information on a range of health and well-being issues, and the potential it has to support people here is huge.
“As we emerge from Covid, it will be a way for people to re-engage with health-related services, and it will be central to allowing the community champions locally, who are the real driving force behind positive change, to make a positive impact on people’s lives.”
Alex Bunting, from Inspire, who gifted the mobile unit to Care Zone, said: “When we were engaging with the Care Zone on their plans to tackle the issue of a lack of local services, we recognised that we had a resource which could be better utilised in the delivery of local services, particularly having seen how Covid has changed service delivery.
“In providing the mobile unit to the Care Zone we know it will be used to great effect to improve health outcomes.
“This partnership approach is something that Inspire values, and we look forward to working with Care Zone to fully realise the potential of the unit.”